Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (4-5) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (5-4) after winning four home games in a row. The contest starts at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
- The Trail Blazers score just 1.1 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Lakers allow (112.0).
- Portland has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 112.0 points.
- Los Angeles has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Lakers score only 3.0 more points per game (112.3) than the Trail Blazers give up to opponents (109.3).
- When it scores more than 109.3 points, Los Angeles is 4-2.
- Portland's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 112.3 points.
- The Trail Blazers are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Lakers allow to opponents.
- In games Portland shoots higher than 45.9% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
- The Lakers have shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.
- This season, Los Angeles has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.6% from the field.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in scoring, tallying 23.8 points per game to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
- Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.3 per game, while Damian Lillard is its best passer, distributing 8.8 assists in each contest.
- McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Nurkic and McCollum lead Portland on the defensive end, with Nurkic leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and McCollum in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis puts up 25.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game for the Lakers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 8.1 per game. He also averages 20.2 points per game and grabs 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Carmelo Anthony is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Lakers, hitting 3.6 threes per game.
- Los Angeles' leader in steals is Kent Bazemore with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Davis with 2.3 per game.
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/29/2021
Clippers
W 111-92
Home
10/31/2021
Hornets
L 125-113
Away
11/1/2021
76ers
L 113-103
Away
11/3/2021
Cavaliers
L 107-104
Away
11/5/2021
Pacers
W 110-106
Home
11/6/2021
Lakers
-
Home
11/9/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/10/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/12/2021
Rockets
-
Away
11/14/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/15/2021
Raptors
-
Home
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/27/2021
Thunder
L 123-115
Away
10/29/2021
Cavaliers
W 113-101
Home
10/31/2021
Rockets
W 95-85
Home
11/2/2021
Rockets
W 119-117
Home
11/4/2021
Thunder
L 107-104
Home
11/6/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
11/8/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/10/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/12/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
11/14/2021
Spurs
-
Home
11/15/2021
Bulls
-
Home