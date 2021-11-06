Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) defends Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (4-5) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (5-4) after winning four home games in a row. The contest starts at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Moda Center

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

The Trail Blazers score just 1.1 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Lakers allow (112.0).

Portland has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 112.0 points.

Los Angeles has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.

The Lakers score only 3.0 more points per game (112.3) than the Trail Blazers give up to opponents (109.3).

When it scores more than 109.3 points, Los Angeles is 4-2.

Portland's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 112.3 points.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Lakers allow to opponents.

In games Portland shoots higher than 45.9% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Lakers have shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.

This season, Los Angeles has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.6% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

CJ McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in scoring, tallying 23.8 points per game to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.3 per game, while Damian Lillard is its best passer, distributing 8.8 assists in each contest.

McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Nurkic and McCollum lead Portland on the defensive end, with Nurkic leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and McCollum in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis puts up 25.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game for the Lakers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 8.1 per game. He also averages 20.2 points per game and grabs 8.4 rebounds per game.

Carmelo Anthony is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Lakers, hitting 3.6 threes per game.

Los Angeles' leader in steals is Kent Bazemore with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Davis with 2.3 per game.

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/29/2021 Clippers W 111-92 Home 10/31/2021 Hornets L 125-113 Away 11/1/2021 76ers L 113-103 Away 11/3/2021 Cavaliers L 107-104 Away 11/5/2021 Pacers W 110-106 Home 11/6/2021 Lakers - Home 11/9/2021 Clippers - Away 11/10/2021 Suns - Away 11/12/2021 Rockets - Away 11/14/2021 Nuggets - Away 11/15/2021 Raptors - Home

Lakers Upcoming Schedule