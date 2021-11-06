Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) defends Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (4-5) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (5-4) after winning four home games in a row. The contest starts at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

    • The Trail Blazers score just 1.1 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Lakers allow (112.0).
    • Portland has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 112.0 points.
    • Los Angeles has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.
    • The Lakers score only 3.0 more points per game (112.3) than the Trail Blazers give up to opponents (109.3).
    • When it scores more than 109.3 points, Los Angeles is 4-2.
    • Portland's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 112.3 points.
    • The Trail Blazers are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Lakers allow to opponents.
    • In games Portland shoots higher than 45.9% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
    • The Lakers have shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.
    • This season, Los Angeles has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.6% from the field.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • CJ McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in scoring, tallying 23.8 points per game to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
    • Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.3 per game, while Damian Lillard is its best passer, distributing 8.8 assists in each contest.
    • McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Nurkic and McCollum lead Portland on the defensive end, with Nurkic leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and McCollum in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • Anthony Davis puts up 25.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game for the Lakers, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 8.1 per game. He also averages 20.2 points per game and grabs 8.4 rebounds per game.
    • Carmelo Anthony is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Lakers, hitting 3.6 threes per game.
    • Los Angeles' leader in steals is Kent Bazemore with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Davis with 2.3 per game.

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/29/2021

    Clippers

    W 111-92

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Hornets

    L 125-113

    Away

    11/1/2021

    76ers

    L 113-103

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 107-104

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Pacers

    W 110-106

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    11/9/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/27/2021

    Thunder

    L 123-115

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 113-101

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Rockets

    W 95-85

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Rockets

    W 119-117

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Thunder

    L 107-104

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

