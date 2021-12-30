Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 29, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Memphis Grizzlies center Killian Tillie (35) fight for the loose ball during the second half at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 29, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Memphis Grizzlies center Killian Tillie (35) fight for the loose ball during the second half at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (13-21) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (17-19) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Staples Center. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

    • The 110.3 points per game the Lakers record are the same as the Trail Blazers give up.
    • When Los Angeles puts up more than 111.9 points, it is 13-5.
    • When Portland gives up fewer than 110.3 points, it is 10-3.
    • The Trail Blazers average only 4.1 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Lakers allow (112.4).
    • Portland is 6-5 when it scores more than 112.4 points.
    • Los Angeles is 9-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.
    • The Lakers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 24th.
    • The Lakers' 9.6 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers pull down per game (9.7).
    • The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 21st.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who averages 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
    • Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 8.3 assists per game to go with his 19.7 PPG scoring average.
    • Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Los Angeles steals leader is Westbrook, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Davis, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • Damian Lillard's points (24.2 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
    • Jusuf Nurkic grabs 9.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.3 points per game and adds 2.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
    • Lillard is reliable from deep and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.3 made threes per game.
    • Robert Covington is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

