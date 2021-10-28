Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

Oct 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) and Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) jockey for position on the baseline during the second quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (1-2) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

Last year, the Trail Blazers put up 116.1 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 112.3 the Grizzlies allowed.

Portland went 33-9 last season when scoring more than 112.3 points.

Memphis went 35-14 last season when allowing fewer than 116.1 points.

The Grizzlies' 113.3 points per game last year were just 1.0 fewer point than the 114.3 the Trail Blazers allowed.

Memphis went 27-6 last season when it scored more than 114.3 points.

Portland went 25-10 last season when it gave up fewer than 113.3 points.

The Trail Blazers made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

In games Portland shot higher than 46.2% from the field, it went 28-6 overall.

The Grizzlies' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Memphis went 25-6 when it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Damian Lillard scored 28.8 points and distributed 7.5 assists per game last season.

Robert Covington pulled down 6.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.5 points a contest.

Lillard knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.1 per contest a season ago.

Covington was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant scored 19.1 points per game last season along with 7.4 assists.

Steven Adams grabbed 8.9 boards per game while also scoring 7.6 points a contest.

Dillon Brooks hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Kyle Anderson and Brandon Clarke were defensive standouts last season, with Anderson averaging 1.2 steals per game and Clarke collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Kings L 124-121 Home 10/23/2021 Suns W 134-105 Home 10/25/2021 Clippers L 116-86 Away 10/27/2021 Grizzlies - Home 10/29/2021 Clippers - Home 10/31/2021 Hornets - Away 11/1/2021 76ers - Away 11/3/2021 Cavaliers - Away 11/5/2021 Pacers - Home

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule