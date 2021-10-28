Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) and Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) jockey for position on the baseline during the second quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) and Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) jockey for position on the baseline during the second quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (1-2) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

    • Last year, the Trail Blazers put up 116.1 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 112.3 the Grizzlies allowed.
    • Portland went 33-9 last season when scoring more than 112.3 points.
    • Memphis went 35-14 last season when allowing fewer than 116.1 points.
    • The Grizzlies' 113.3 points per game last year were just 1.0 fewer point than the 114.3 the Trail Blazers allowed.
    • Memphis went 27-6 last season when it scored more than 114.3 points.
    • Portland went 25-10 last season when it gave up fewer than 113.3 points.
    • The Trail Blazers made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
    • In games Portland shot higher than 46.2% from the field, it went 28-6 overall.
    • The Grizzlies' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
    • Memphis went 25-6 when it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • Damian Lillard scored 28.8 points and distributed 7.5 assists per game last season.
    • Robert Covington pulled down 6.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.5 points a contest.
    • Lillard knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.1 per contest a season ago.
    • Covington was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Ja Morant scored 19.1 points per game last season along with 7.4 assists.
    • Steven Adams grabbed 8.9 boards per game while also scoring 7.6 points a contest.
    • Dillon Brooks hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Kyle Anderson and Brandon Clarke were defensive standouts last season, with Anderson averaging 1.2 steals per game and Clarke collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Kings

    L 124-121

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Suns

    W 134-105

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Clippers

    L 116-86

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 132-121

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Clippers

    W 120-114

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Lakers

    L 121-118

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

