Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (1-2) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies
- Last year, the Trail Blazers put up 116.1 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 112.3 the Grizzlies allowed.
- Portland went 33-9 last season when scoring more than 112.3 points.
- Memphis went 35-14 last season when allowing fewer than 116.1 points.
- The Grizzlies' 113.3 points per game last year were just 1.0 fewer point than the 114.3 the Trail Blazers allowed.
- Memphis went 27-6 last season when it scored more than 114.3 points.
- Portland went 25-10 last season when it gave up fewer than 113.3 points.
- The Trail Blazers made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- In games Portland shot higher than 46.2% from the field, it went 28-6 overall.
- The Grizzlies' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- Memphis went 25-6 when it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard scored 28.8 points and distributed 7.5 assists per game last season.
- Robert Covington pulled down 6.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.5 points a contest.
- Lillard knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.1 per contest a season ago.
- Covington was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant scored 19.1 points per game last season along with 7.4 assists.
- Steven Adams grabbed 8.9 boards per game while also scoring 7.6 points a contest.
- Dillon Brooks hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Kyle Anderson and Brandon Clarke were defensive standouts last season, with Anderson averaging 1.2 steals per game and Clarke collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Kings
L 124-121
Home
10/23/2021
Suns
W 134-105
Home
10/25/2021
Clippers
L 116-86
Away
10/27/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
10/29/2021
Clippers
-
Home
10/31/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/1/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/3/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/5/2021
Pacers
-
Home
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Cavaliers
W 132-121
Home
10/23/2021
Clippers
W 120-114
Away
10/24/2021
Lakers
L 121-118
Away
10/27/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
10/28/2021
Warriors
-
Away
10/30/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/1/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
11/3/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
11/5/2021
Wizards
-
Away
How To Watch
October
27
2021
Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)