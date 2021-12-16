Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Dec 14, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns small forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (17-11) will attempt to build on a four-game road winning streak when they square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (11-17) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

The Grizzlies record 111.0 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 111.2 the Trail Blazers give up.

Memphis is 10-2 when scoring more than 111.2 points.

Portland has a 9-3 record when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.

The Trail Blazers' 108.2 points per game are only 1.0 fewer point than the 109.2 the Grizzlies give up.

Portland has put together a 9-5 record in games it scores more than 109.2 points.

Memphis has a 13-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.2 points.

The Grizzlies are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

Memphis is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.1% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 46.2% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Portland has a 6-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies in scoring, tallying 16.7 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, averaging 8.6 per game, while Tyus Jones leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.3 in each contest.

Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jackson, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Damian Lillard's points (22.0 per game) and assists (7.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.

Jusuf Nurkic grabs 10.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.3 points per game and adds 2.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard.

CJ McCollum is dependable from deep and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.2 made threes per game.

Nurkic (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Portland while Robert Covington (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/6/2021 Heat W 105-90 Away 12/8/2021 Mavericks L 104-96 Home 12/9/2021 Lakers W 108-95 Home 12/11/2021 Rockets W 113-106 Home 12/13/2021 76ers W 126-91 Home 12/15/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 12/17/2021 Kings - Away 12/19/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 12/20/2021 Thunder - Home 12/23/2021 Warriors - Away 12/26/2021 Kings - Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule