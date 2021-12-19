Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 17, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) dunks the ball in front of Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (12-18) will attempt to break a five-game road slide when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (19-11) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at FedExForum. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: FedExForum

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -5.5 219.5 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

The Grizzlies score 111.5 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 111.4 the Trail Blazers give up.

Memphis has a 12-2 record when putting up more than 111.4 points.

When Portland gives up fewer than 111.5 points, it is 10-4.

The Trail Blazers' 108.6 points per game are only 0.3 fewer points than the 108.9 the Grizzlies allow.

Portland has put together a 10-7 record in games it scores more than 108.9 points.

Memphis has a 15-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.6 points.

The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 23rd.

The Grizzlies grab an average of 12.7 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Trail Blazers by 2.8 rebounds per contest.

The Grizzlies are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 18th.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies in scoring, tallying 16.6 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

Steven Adams is Memphis' leading rebounder, grabbing 8.9 per game, while Tyus Jones is its best passer, distributing 4.2 assists in each contest.

Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jackson, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch