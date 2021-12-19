Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 17, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) dunks the ball in front of Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 17, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) dunks the ball in front of Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (12-18) will attempt to break a five-game road slide when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (19-11) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at FedExForum. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

    Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

    Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Grizzlies

    -5.5

    219.5 points

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

    • The Grizzlies score 111.5 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 111.4 the Trail Blazers give up.
    • Memphis has a 12-2 record when putting up more than 111.4 points.
    • When Portland gives up fewer than 111.5 points, it is 10-4.
    • The Trail Blazers' 108.6 points per game are only 0.3 fewer points than the 108.9 the Grizzlies allow.
    • Portland has put together a 10-7 record in games it scores more than 108.9 points.
    • Memphis has a 15-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.6 points.
    • The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 23rd.
    • The Grizzlies grab an average of 12.7 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Trail Blazers by 2.8 rebounds per contest.
    • The Grizzlies are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 18th.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies in scoring, tallying 16.6 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
    • Steven Adams is Memphis' leading rebounder, grabbing 8.9 per game, while Tyus Jones is its best passer, distributing 4.2 assists in each contest.
    • Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jackson, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • Damian Lillard scores 22.8 points and tacks on 7.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 10.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.3 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.
    • CJ McCollum is the top scorer from deep for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
    • Robert Covington's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) lead Portland on defense.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17382560
    NHL

    How to Watch Kings at Capitals

    1 minute ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins vs. Devils

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17364961
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Pistons

    1 hour ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns small forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

    1 hour ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) controls the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro (35) defends during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Kings

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) makes up layup in front of Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) dunks the ball in front of Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) dunks the ball in front of Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) crash into fans court side in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy