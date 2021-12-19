Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (12-18) will attempt to break a five-game road slide when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (19-11) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at FedExForum. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grizzlies
-5.5
219.5 points
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers
- The Grizzlies score 111.5 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 111.4 the Trail Blazers give up.
- Memphis has a 12-2 record when putting up more than 111.4 points.
- When Portland gives up fewer than 111.5 points, it is 10-4.
- The Trail Blazers' 108.6 points per game are only 0.3 fewer points than the 108.9 the Grizzlies allow.
- Portland has put together a 10-7 record in games it scores more than 108.9 points.
- Memphis has a 15-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.6 points.
- The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 23rd.
- The Grizzlies grab an average of 12.7 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Trail Blazers by 2.8 rebounds per contest.
- The Grizzlies are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 18th.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies in scoring, tallying 16.6 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
- Steven Adams is Memphis' leading rebounder, grabbing 8.9 per game, while Tyus Jones is its best passer, distributing 4.2 assists in each contest.
- Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jackson, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard scores 22.8 points and tacks on 7.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 10.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.3 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.
- CJ McCollum is the top scorer from deep for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Robert Covington's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) lead Portland on defense.
How To Watch
