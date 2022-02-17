Feb 14, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) gets a pass in front of Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Two streaking teams square off when the Memphis Grizzlies (41-18) host the Portland Trail Blazers (24-34) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. The Grizzlies will put their six-game win streak on the line against the Trail Blazers, who have won three straight. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -12.5 230.5 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

The Grizzlies average just 1.8 more points per game (113.7) than the Trail Blazers allow (111.9).

Memphis is 32-4 when scoring more than 111.9 points.

Portland is 22-13 when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.

The Trail Blazers average just 0.8 fewer points per game (107.9) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (108.7).

When it scores more than 108.7 points, Portland is 18-11.

Memphis is 23-4 when it gives up fewer than 107.9 points.

The Trail Blazers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

The Grizzlies average 13.9 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Trail Blazers by 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 26.4 points and distributing 6.8 assists.

Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 9.7 boards in each contest while scoring 7.1 points per game.

Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch