How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two streaking teams square off when the Memphis Grizzlies (41-18) host the Portland Trail Blazers (24-34) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. The Grizzlies will put their six-game win streak on the line against the Trail Blazers, who have won three straight. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grizzlies
-12.5
230.5 points
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers
- The Grizzlies average just 1.8 more points per game (113.7) than the Trail Blazers allow (111.9).
- Memphis is 32-4 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
- Portland is 22-13 when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.
- The Trail Blazers average just 0.8 fewer points per game (107.9) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (108.7).
- When it scores more than 108.7 points, Portland is 18-11.
- Memphis is 23-4 when it gives up fewer than 107.9 points.
- The Trail Blazers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
- The Grizzlies average 13.9 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Trail Blazers by 3.7 rebounds per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 26.4 points and distributing 6.8 assists.
- Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 9.7 boards in each contest while scoring 7.1 points per game.
- Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons averages enough points (16.7 per game) and assists (3.8 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic grabs 11.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.7 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- Simons is the most prolific from deep for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Portland's leader in steals is Nurkic (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nassir Little (0.9 per game).
How To Watch
February
16
2022
Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
