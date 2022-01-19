Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Jan 5, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) and forward Trendon Watford (2) guard Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second half at Moda Center. The Heat won the game 115-109. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (28-16) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (18-25) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Heat -9.5 211 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Trail Blazers

The Heat put up just 3.9 fewer points per game (108.6) than the Trail Blazers give up (112.5).

When Miami puts up more than 112.5 points, it is 18-2.

Portland is 13-3 when allowing fewer than 108.6 points.

The Trail Blazers score only 4.5 more points per game (108.7) than the Heat allow (104.2).

Portland has put together a 15-14 record in games it scores more than 104.2 points.

Miami has a 21-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.7 points.

The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 16th.

The Heat average 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Trail Blazers grab per game (10.2).

The Heat are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 14th.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Omer Yurtseven leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.7 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.3 in each contest.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

Lowry and Caleb Martin lead Miami on the defensive end, with Lowry leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Martin in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch