Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (23-14) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (13-22) at Moda Center on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Heat

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Heat

    • The 108.2 points per game the Trail Blazers put up are just 4.3 more points than the Heat allow (103.9).
    • When Portland puts up more than 103.9 points, it is 14-13.
    • When Miami gives up fewer than 108.2 points, it is 18-6.
    • The Heat's 107.9 points per game are just 4.8 fewer points than the 112.7 the Trail Blazers give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 112.7 points, Miami is 14-2.
    • Portland's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 107.9 points.
    • The Trail Blazers make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
    • Portland is 9-12 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
    • The Heat's 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents.
    • This season, Miami has a 13-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.8% from the field.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The Trail Blazers leader in points and assists is Damian Lillard, who scores 24.0 points per game to go with 7.3 assists.
    • Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, pulling down 9.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.8 points a contest.
    • Lillard makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
    • Robert Covington is Portland's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 19.8 points per game. He also adds 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • Dewayne Dedmon puts up a stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 6.5 points and 0.9 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry has the top spot for assists with 7.9 per game, adding 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
    • Duncan Robinson is reliable from three-point range and leads the Heat with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • Lowry (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Caleb Martin (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/21/2021

    Pelicans

    L 111-97

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Mavericks

    L 132-117

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Jazz

    L 120-105

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Lakers

    L 139-106

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Hawks

    W 136-131

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Heat

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Kings

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    Nets

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/26/2021

    Magic

    W 93-83

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Wizards

    W 119-112

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Rockets

    W 120-110

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Kings

    L 115-113

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Warriors

    L 115-108

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Suns

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    76ers

    -

    Home

    1/17/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

