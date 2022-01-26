Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Northwest Division opponents square off when the Minnesota Timberwolves (23-23) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (20-26) at Moda Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. This is the second matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

  • The 111.0 points per game the Timberwolves put up are the same as the Trail Blazers give up.
  • Minnesota has a 13-6 record when scoring more than 112.0 points.
  • When Portland allows fewer than 111.0 points, it is 16-4.
  • The Trail Blazers score an average of 108.4 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 110.0 the Timberwolves allow.
  • Portland has put together a 12-6 record in games it scores more than 110.0 points.
  • Minnesota is 18-6 when it gives up fewer than 108.4 points.
  • This season, the Timberwolves have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Minnesota has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Trail Blazers' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents.
  • Portland is 13-9 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 24.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.1 per game while also scoring 19.0 points per contest.
  • Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Jarred Vanderbilt is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Norman Powell is the top scorer for the Trail Blazers with 18.6 points per game. He also tacks on 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his stats.
  • Jusuf Nurkic has a stat line of 10.8 rebounds, 14.3 points and 2.7 assists per game for Portland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Anfernee Simons holds the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 15.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.
  • Simons is consistent from three-point range and leads the Trail Blazers with 2.7 made threes per game.
  • Robert Covington's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (1.3 blocks per game) pace Portland defensively.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

Grizzlies

L 116-108

Away

1/16/2022

Warriors

W 119-99

Home

1/18/2022

Knicks

W 112-110

Away

1/19/2022

Hawks

L 134-122

Away

1/23/2022

Nets

W 136-125

Home

1/25/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

1/27/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/28/2022

Suns

-

Away

1/30/2022

Jazz

-

Home

2/1/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

2/3/2022

Pistons

-

Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

Wizards

W 115-110

Away

1/17/2022

Magic

W 98-88

Away

1/19/2022

Heat

L 104-92

Away

1/21/2022

Celtics

W 109-105

Away

1/23/2022

Raptors

W 114-105

Away

1/25/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/26/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

1/28/2022

Rockets

-

Away

1/30/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/31/2022

Thunder

-

Away

2/2/2022

Lakers

-

Away

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates with guard Johnny Juzang (3) in the final seconds of the game against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at UCLA

59 seconds ago
Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) and guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jules Bernard (1) react during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

59 seconds ago
Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) and guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jules Bernard (1) react during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

59 seconds ago
Jan 23, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of the jersey of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

1 hour ago
Dec 17, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

1 hour ago
Dec 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

1 hour ago
oregon
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon

1 hour ago
Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts after dunking the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts after dunking the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy