Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Northwest Division opponents square off when the Minnesota Timberwolves (23-23) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (20-26) at Moda Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. This is the second matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

The 111.0 points per game the Timberwolves put up are the same as the Trail Blazers give up.

Minnesota has a 13-6 record when scoring more than 112.0 points.

When Portland allows fewer than 111.0 points, it is 16-4.

The Trail Blazers score an average of 108.4 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 110.0 the Timberwolves allow.

Portland has put together a 12-6 record in games it scores more than 110.0 points.

Minnesota is 18-6 when it gives up fewer than 108.4 points.

This season, the Timberwolves have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have knocked down.

Minnesota has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Trail Blazers' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents.

Portland is 13-9 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 24.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.1 per game while also scoring 19.0 points per contest.

Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jarred Vanderbilt is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Norman Powell is the top scorer for the Trail Blazers with 18.6 points per game. He also tacks on 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his stats.

Jusuf Nurkic has a stat line of 10.8 rebounds, 14.3 points and 2.7 assists per game for Portland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Anfernee Simons holds the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 15.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.

Simons is consistent from three-point range and leads the Trail Blazers with 2.7 made threes per game.

Robert Covington's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (1.3 blocks per game) pace Portland defensively.

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/13/2022 Grizzlies L 116-108 Away 1/16/2022 Warriors W 119-99 Home 1/18/2022 Knicks W 112-110 Away 1/19/2022 Hawks L 134-122 Away 1/23/2022 Nets W 136-125 Home 1/25/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 1/27/2022 Warriors - Away 1/28/2022 Suns - Away 1/30/2022 Jazz - Home 2/1/2022 Nuggets - Home 2/3/2022 Pistons - Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule