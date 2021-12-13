Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; LA Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (11-15) bring a four-game slide into a home matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-15), losers of five straight. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

    • The Trail Blazers average just 1.1 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Timberwolves give up (109.3).
    • When Portland scores more than 109.3 points, it is 9-4.
    • When Minnesota gives up fewer than 108.2 points, it is 10-4.
    • The Timberwolves average just 3.2 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Trail Blazers give up (111.0).
    • Minnesota is 6-3 when it scores more than 111.0 points.
    • Portland has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.8 points.
    • This season, the Trail Blazers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have knocked down.
    • In games Portland shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 6-7 overall.
    • The Timberwolves are shooting 42.4% from the field, 4.9% lower than the 47.3% the Trail Blazers' opponents have shot this season.
    • Minnesota is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The Trail Blazers leader in points and assists is Damian Lillard, who puts up 21.5 points per game to go with 7.8 assists.
    • Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, pulling down 10.2 boards per game while also scoring 13.3 points a contest.
    • CJ McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Portland steals leader is McCollum, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robert Covington, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 6.4 per game. He also records 19.0 points per game and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.
    • Anthony Edwards knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
    • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.1 per game).

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Pistons

    W 110-92

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Spurs

    L 114-83

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Celtics

    L 145-117

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Clippers

    L 102-90

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Warriors

    L 104-94

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Wizards

    L 115-107

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Nets

    L 110-105

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Hawks

    L 121-110

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Jazz

    L 136-104

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 123-106

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    9:00
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

