Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (11-15) bring a four-game slide into a home matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-15), losers of five straight. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves
- The Trail Blazers average just 1.1 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Timberwolves give up (109.3).
- When Portland scores more than 109.3 points, it is 9-4.
- When Minnesota gives up fewer than 108.2 points, it is 10-4.
- The Timberwolves average just 3.2 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Trail Blazers give up (111.0).
- Minnesota is 6-3 when it scores more than 111.0 points.
- Portland has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.8 points.
- This season, the Trail Blazers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Portland shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 6-7 overall.
- The Timberwolves are shooting 42.4% from the field, 4.9% lower than the 47.3% the Trail Blazers' opponents have shot this season.
- Minnesota is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers leader in points and assists is Damian Lillard, who puts up 21.5 points per game to go with 7.8 assists.
- Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, pulling down 10.2 boards per game while also scoring 13.3 points a contest.
- CJ McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Portland steals leader is McCollum, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robert Covington, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 6.4 per game. He also records 19.0 points per game and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Edwards knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.1 per game).
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Pistons
W 110-92
Home
12/2/2021
Spurs
L 114-83
Home
12/4/2021
Celtics
L 145-117
Home
12/6/2021
Clippers
L 102-90
Home
12/8/2021
Warriors
L 104-94
Away
12/12/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/14/2021
Suns
-
Home
12/15/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/17/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/19/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
12/21/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Wizards
L 115-107
Away
12/3/2021
Nets
L 110-105
Away
12/6/2021
Hawks
L 121-110
Home
12/8/2021
Jazz
L 136-104
Home
12/10/2021
Cavaliers
L 123-106
Home
12/12/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/15/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
12/17/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/19/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/21/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/23/2021
Jazz
-
Away