Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-29) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (25-37) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Target Center. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -13.5 -

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

The Timberwolves put up 113.6 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 112.7 the Trail Blazers allow.

Minnesota is 24-10 when scoring more than 112.7 points.

Portland has a 22-13 record when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.

The Trail Blazers score an average of 107.4 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 112.3 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Portland is 13-6 when it scores more than 112.3 points.

Minnesota has a 21-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.4 points.

The Timberwolves are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 22nd.

The Timberwolves grab an average of 11.7 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Trail Blazers by 1.6 rebounds per contest.

The Trail Blazers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at third.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, putting up 24.5 points and 9.6 boards per game.

Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 6.9 assists per game to go with his 19.4 PPG scoring average.

Russell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

The Minnesota steals leader is Anthony Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

