Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) defends a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-29) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (25-37) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Target Center. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

Timberwolves vs Trail Blazers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Timberwolves

-13.5

-

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Timberwolves put up 113.6 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 112.7 the Trail Blazers allow.
  • Minnesota is 24-10 when scoring more than 112.7 points.
  • Portland has a 22-13 record when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.
  • The Trail Blazers score an average of 107.4 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 112.3 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
  • Portland is 13-6 when it scores more than 112.3 points.
  • Minnesota has a 21-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.4 points.
  • The Timberwolves are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 22nd.
  • The Timberwolves grab an average of 11.7 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Trail Blazers by 1.6 rebounds per contest.
  • The Trail Blazers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at third.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, putting up 24.5 points and 9.6 boards per game.
  • Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 6.9 assists per game to go with his 19.4 PPG scoring average.
  • Russell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • The Minnesota steals leader is Anthony Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • The Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons racks up enough points (17.0 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 15.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
  • Simons is consistent from three-point range and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) lead Portland defensively.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
