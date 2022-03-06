Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-38) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (36-29) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

The Timberwolves score only 1.3 more points per game (114.3) than the Trail Blazers give up (113.0).

Minnesota has a 23-10 record when putting up more than 113.0 points.

Portland is 22-15 when allowing fewer than 114.3 points.

The Trail Blazers score only 4.6 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Timberwolves allow (112.2).

Portland is 13-7 when it scores more than 112.2 points.

Minnesota is 21-6 when it allows fewer than 107.6 points.

The Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 23rd.

The Timberwolves average 11.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Trail Blazers by 1.4 rebounds per contest.

The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at third.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who puts up 24.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, dishing out 7.0 assists per game while scoring 19.3 PPG.

Malik Beasley leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Minnesota steals leader is Anthony Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch