How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-38) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (36-29) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Timberwolves score only 1.3 more points per game (114.3) than the Trail Blazers give up (113.0).
  • Minnesota has a 23-10 record when putting up more than 113.0 points.
  • Portland is 22-15 when allowing fewer than 114.3 points.
  • The Trail Blazers score only 4.6 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Timberwolves allow (112.2).
  • Portland is 13-7 when it scores more than 112.2 points.
  • Minnesota is 21-6 when it allows fewer than 107.6 points.
  • The Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 23rd.
  • The Timberwolves average 11.6 offensive boards per game, more than the Trail Blazers by 1.4 rebounds per contest.
  • The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at third.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who puts up 24.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, dishing out 7.0 assists per game while scoring 19.3 PPG.
  • Malik Beasley leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Minnesota steals leader is Anthony Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
  • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Simons is the top scorer from deep for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
