Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (10-21) play the Portland Trail Blazers (13-18) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pelicans
-2.5
218 points
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers
- The 104.4 points per game the Pelicans put up are 6.6 fewer points than the Trail Blazers give up (111).
- New Orleans has a 5-4 record when scoring more than 111 points.
- Portland has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 104.4 points.
- The Trail Blazers' 108.5 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 110 the Pelicans give up to opponents.
- Portland has put together an 8-5 record in games it scores more than 110 points.
- New Orleans' record is 8-5 when it gives up fewer than 108.5 points.
- The Trail Blazers are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fifth.
- The Pelicans grab an average of 12.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Trail Blazers by 2.5 rebounds per contest.
- The Pelicans are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 19th.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans in points and assists per game, scoring 23.3 points and distributing 4.9 assists.
- Jonas Valanciunas leads New Orleans in rebounding, pulling down 11.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.9 points a contest.
- Devonte' Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of three per contest.
- Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging one per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard racks up 23.2 points and adds 7.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.1 rebounds, 13.1 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- CJ McCollum is reliable from deep and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.2 made threes per game.
- Robert Covington's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) lead Portland on defense.
