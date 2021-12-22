Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) fight for a rebound in the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (10-21) play the Portland Trail Blazers (13-18) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -2.5 218 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers

The 104.4 points per game the Pelicans put up are 6.6 fewer points than the Trail Blazers give up (111).

New Orleans has a 5-4 record when scoring more than 111 points.

Portland has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 104.4 points.

The Trail Blazers' 108.5 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 110 the Pelicans give up to opponents.

Portland has put together an 8-5 record in games it scores more than 110 points.

New Orleans' record is 8-5 when it gives up fewer than 108.5 points.

The Trail Blazers are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fifth.

The Pelicans grab an average of 12.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Trail Blazers by 2.5 rebounds per contest.

The Pelicans are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 19th.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans in points and assists per game, scoring 23.3 points and distributing 4.9 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas leads New Orleans in rebounding, pulling down 11.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.9 points a contest.

Devonte' Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of three per contest.

Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging one per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch