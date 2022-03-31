Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) drives around Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans won, 116-108. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-48) aim to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (32-43) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans

  • The 108.8 points per game the Pelicans average are 6.1 fewer points than the Trail Blazers give up (114.9).
  • When New Orleans scores more than 114.9 points, it is 16-5.
  • Portland is 18-7 when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.
  • The Trail Blazers' 107.4 points per game are just 2.4 fewer points than the 109.8 the Pelicans give up.
  • Portland has put together a 20-12 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
  • New Orleans is 25-9 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.
  • The Pelicans make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).
  • New Orleans has a 17-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.
  • The Trail Blazers' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pelicans have given up to their opponents.
  • Portland has compiled a 15-14 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.7% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Pelicans is Jonas Valanciunas, who averages 18.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
  • Devonte' Graham leads New Orleans in assists, averaging 4.3 per game while also scoring 12.3 points per contest.
  • The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Graham, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
  • Herbert Jones is New Orleans' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Valanciunas leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • The Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons averages enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Jusuf Nurkic grabs 11.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.0 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Simons is the top shooter from deep for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Hawks

W 117-112

Away

3/21/2022

Hornets

L 106-103

Away

3/24/2022

Bulls

W 126-109

Home

3/26/2022

Spurs

L 107-103

Home

3/27/2022

Lakers

W 116-108

Home

3/30/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

4/1/2022

Lakers

-

Away

4/3/2022

Clippers

-

Away

4/5/2022

Kings

-

Away

4/7/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

4/9/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/21/2022

Pistons

W 119-115

Away

3/23/2022

Spurs

L 133-96

Home

3/25/2022

Rockets

L 125-106

Home

3/26/2022

Rockets

L 115-98

Home

3/28/2022

Thunder

L 134-131

Home

3/30/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

4/1/2022

Spurs

-

Away

4/3/2022

Spurs

-

Away

4/5/2022

Thunder

-

Away

4/7/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

4/8/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

How To Watch

March
30
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
