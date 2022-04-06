Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (27-52) will visit the New Orleans Pelicans (35-44) after losing three straight road games. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
Arena: Smoothie King Center
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers
- The 109.0 points per game the Pelicans score are 5.8 fewer points than the Trail Blazers give up (114.8).
- New Orleans has an 18-5 record when scoring more than 114.8 points.
- When Portland gives up fewer than 109.0 points, it is 18-8.
- The Trail Blazers' 107.1 points per game are only 2.8 fewer points than the 109.9 the Pelicans give up.
- Portland has put together a 20-13 record in games it scores more than 109.9 points.
- New Orleans is 26-9 when it allows fewer than 107.1 points.
- The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 23rd.
- The Pelicans average 11.8 offensive boards per game, more than the Trail Blazers by 1.2 rebounds per contest.
- The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at third.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Pelicans is Jonas Valanciunas, who puts up 17.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
- Devonte' Graham is New Orleans' best passer, dishing out 4.1 assists per game while scoring 12.0 PPG.
- Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Anfernee Simons racks up 17.3 points and tacks on 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 15.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
- Simons hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
- Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) pace Portland on defense.
