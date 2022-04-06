Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-52) will visit the New Orleans Pelicans (35-44) after losing three straight road games. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers

The 109.0 points per game the Pelicans score are 5.8 fewer points than the Trail Blazers give up (114.8).

New Orleans has an 18-5 record when scoring more than 114.8 points.

When Portland gives up fewer than 109.0 points, it is 18-8.

The Trail Blazers' 107.1 points per game are only 2.8 fewer points than the 109.9 the Pelicans give up.

Portland has put together a 20-13 record in games it scores more than 109.9 points.

New Orleans is 26-9 when it allows fewer than 107.1 points.

The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 23rd.

The Pelicans average 11.8 offensive boards per game, more than the Trail Blazers by 1.2 rebounds per contest.

The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at third.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Pelicans is Jonas Valanciunas, who puts up 17.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Devonte' Graham is New Orleans' best passer, dishing out 4.1 assists per game while scoring 12.0 PPG.

Graham leads the Pelicans in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch