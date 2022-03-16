Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-41) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (28-40) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Knicks

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -12.5 221.5 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Trail Blazers

The 105.9 points per game the Knicks average are 7.7 fewer points than the Trail Blazers allow (113.6).

When New York puts up more than 113.6 points, it is 10-7.

Portland has a 14-6 record when allowing fewer than 105.9 points.

The Trail Blazers score an average of 107.3 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 107.0 the Knicks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.0 points, Portland is 20-15.

New York has a 22-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.3 points.

The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.

The Knicks grab an average of 11.5 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Trail Blazers by 1.4 rebounds per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who tallies 20.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The New York steals leader is Alec Burks, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch