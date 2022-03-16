Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-41) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (28-40) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Knicks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Knicks

Knicks vs Trail Blazers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Knicks

-12.5

221.5 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Trail Blazers

  • The 105.9 points per game the Knicks average are 7.7 fewer points than the Trail Blazers allow (113.6).
  • When New York puts up more than 113.6 points, it is 10-7.
  • Portland has a 14-6 record when allowing fewer than 105.9 points.
  • The Trail Blazers score an average of 107.3 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 107.0 the Knicks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 107.0 points, Portland is 20-15.
  • New York has a 22-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.3 points.
  • The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.
  • The Knicks grab an average of 11.5 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Trail Blazers by 1.4 rebounds per contest.
  • The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fourth.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Knicks is Julius Randle, who tallies 20.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The New York steals leader is Alec Burks, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
  • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Simons averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
  • Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) pace Portland on defense.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17898222
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Jazz

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) passes the ball by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 15, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) defends New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 7, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) defends on the play during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) passes the ball by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_17664023
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch First Four: DePaul vs. Dayton in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
beyond-the-edgecast-768x432-crop-1
entertainment

How to Watch On the Edge Series Premiere

By Quinn Roberts1 minute ago
USATSI_17868033
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida vs. Iona NIT First Round

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_17897817
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Spurs

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy