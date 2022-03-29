Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (27-47) aim to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-53) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Thunder
- The 103.4 points per game the Thunder score are 11.2 fewer points than the Trail Blazers give up (114.6).
- Oklahoma City is 8-6 when scoring more than 114.6 points.
- Portland has a 10-4 record when allowing fewer than 103.4 points.
- The Trail Blazers average just 3.8 fewer points per game (107.1) than the Thunder allow their opponents to score (110.9).
- Portland has put together an 18-11 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.
- Oklahoma City's record is 14-18 when it allows fewer than 107.1 points.
- This season, the Thunder have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is five% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have hit.
- Oklahoma City has a 7-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 45.5% the Thunder's opponents have shot this season.
- Portland has compiled an 18-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
Thunder Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Thunder is Josh Giddey, who grabs 7.8 boards and administers 6.4 assists per game to go with a 12.5 PPG scoring average.
- Oklahoma City's leading scorer is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who drops 24.5 points a game in addition to his five rebounds and 5.9 assists.
- Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley lead Oklahoma City on the defensive end, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Bazley in blocks averaging one per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Anfernee Simons averages 17.3 points and adds 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jusuf Nurkic grabs 11.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 15 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- Simons is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
Heat
L 120-108
Away
3/20/2022
Magic
L 90-85
Away
3/21/2022
Celtics
L 132-123
Home
3/23/2022
Magic
W 118-102
Home
3/26/2022
Nuggets
L 113-107
Away
3/28/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
3/30/2022
Hawks
-
Home
4/1/2022
Pistons
-
Home
4/3/2022
Suns
-
Home
4/5/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
4/6/2022
Jazz
-
Away
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Pacers
L 129-98
Away
3/21/2022
Pistons
W 119-115
Away
3/23/2022
Spurs
L 133-96
Home
3/25/2022
Rockets
L 125-106
Home
3/26/2022
Rockets
L 115-98
Home
3/28/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/30/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
4/1/2022
Spurs
-
Away
4/3/2022
Spurs
-
Away
4/5/2022
Thunder
-
Away
4/7/2022
Pelicans
-
Away