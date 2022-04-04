Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Darius Bazley, center, and forward Luguentz Dort, right, watch as their teammates take on the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-50) will attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-55) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Thunder

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Thunder

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -3 -

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Trail Blazers

The Thunder record 11.2 fewer points per game (103.9) than the Trail Blazers give up (115.1).

Oklahoma City has a 10-6 record when putting up more than 115.1 points.

Portland is 10-4 when allowing fewer than 103.9 points.

The Trail Blazers score an average of 107.4 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 111.5 the Thunder give up to opponents.

Portland has put together a 17-11 record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.

Oklahoma City has a 15-18 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.4 points.

The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 23rd.

The Thunder average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers pull down per game (10.7).

The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 13th.

Thunder Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Thunder is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scores 24.5 points and distributes 5.9 assists per game.

Oklahoma City's best rebounder is Darius Bazley, who averages 6.3 boards per game in addition to his 10.8 PPG average.

Gilgeous-Alexander makes more threes per game than any other member of the Thunder, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.

Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Bazley leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch