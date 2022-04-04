Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Darius Bazley, center, and forward Luguentz Dort, right, watch as their teammates take on the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-50) will attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-55) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Thunder

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Thunder

Thunder vs Trail Blazers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Thunder

-3

-

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Thunder record 11.2 fewer points per game (103.9) than the Trail Blazers give up (115.1).
  • Oklahoma City has a 10-6 record when putting up more than 115.1 points.
  • Portland is 10-4 when allowing fewer than 103.9 points.
  • The Trail Blazers score an average of 107.4 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 111.5 the Thunder give up to opponents.
  • Portland has put together a 17-11 record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.
  • Oklahoma City has a 15-18 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.4 points.
  • The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 23rd.
  • The Thunder average 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers pull down per game (10.7).
  • The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 13th.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Thunder is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scores 24.5 points and distributes 5.9 assists per game.
  • Oklahoma City's best rebounder is Darius Bazley, who averages 6.3 boards per game in addition to his 10.8 PPG average.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander makes more threes per game than any other member of the Thunder, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Bazley leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
  • Jusuf Nurkic grabs 11.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.0 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Simons averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
  • Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Nurkic with 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

