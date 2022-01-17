Jan 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Aaron Holiday (4) shoots the ball as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (8-36) will attempt to end a seven-game home losing streak when they square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (17-25) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Magic

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Trail Blazers -2 218.5 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Trail Blazers

The 108.9 points per game the Trail Blazers average are the same as the Magic give up.

Portland is 11-6 when scoring more than 110.8 points.

Orlando has a 7-14 record when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.

The Magic's 101.9 points per game are 11.2 fewer points than the 113.1 the Trail Blazers allow.

Orlando has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

Portland is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 101.9 points.

The Trail Blazers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 23rd.

The Trail Blazers average 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 more rebounds than the Magic pull down per game (9.6).

The Magic are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 16th.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Trail Blazers this season is Norman Powell, who averages 18.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, averaging 10.3 per game, while Anfernee Simons leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.2 in each contest.

Simons leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Robert Covington is a standout on the defensive end for Portland, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch