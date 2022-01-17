Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Aaron Holiday (4) shoots the ball as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (8-36) will attempt to end a seven-game home losing streak when they square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (17-25) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Magic

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Magic

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Trail Blazers

-2

218.5 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Trail Blazers

  • The 108.9 points per game the Trail Blazers average are the same as the Magic give up.
  • Portland is 11-6 when scoring more than 110.8 points.
  • Orlando has a 7-14 record when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.
  • The Magic's 101.9 points per game are 11.2 fewer points than the 113.1 the Trail Blazers allow.
  • Orlando has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.
  • Portland is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 101.9 points.
  • The Trail Blazers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 23rd.
  • The Trail Blazers average 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 more rebounds than the Magic pull down per game (9.6).
  • The Magic are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 16th.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Trail Blazers this season is Norman Powell, who averages 18.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
  • Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, averaging 10.3 per game, while Anfernee Simons leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.2 in each contest.
  • Simons leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Robert Covington is a standout on the defensive end for Portland, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Franz Wagner scores 15.5 points and adds 2.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.1 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
  • Gary Harris knocks down 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
  • Chuma Okeke (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

