Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    • November 1, 2021
    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 30, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts to Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (4-2) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. 76ers

    • Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. 76ers

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Trail Blazers

    • The 112.0 points per game the 76ers record are only 2.3 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (109.7).
    • When Philadelphia puts up more than 109.7 points, it is 4-0.
    • When Portland allows fewer than 112.0 points, it is 3-0.
    • The Trail Blazers score 9.8 more points per game (113.5) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (103.7).
    • Portland is 3-2 when it scores more than 103.7 points.
    • Philadelphia is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 113.5 points.
    • The 76ers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at third.
    • The 76ers average 7.7 offensive boards per game, 3.6 rebounds fewer than the Trail Blazers.
    • The 76ers are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank seventh.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • The 76ers leader in rebounds and assist is Tobias Harris, who pulls down 9.0 rebounds and distributes 4.2 assists per game along with scoring 19.8 points per contest.
    • Joel Embiid is Philadelphia's leading scorer, averaging 21.0 per game while tacking on 8.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
    • Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • CJ McCollum averages 24.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Trail Blazers.
    • Portland's leader in rebounds is Jusuf Nurkic with 12.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Damian Lillard with 8.3 per game.
    • McCollum is dependable from three-point range and leads the Trail Blazers with 4.3 made threes per game.
    • Portland's leader in steals and blocks is McCollum with 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

    How To Watch

    Portland Trail Blazers at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
