Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (8-8) will try to continue a seven-game home win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (9-7) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. 76ers
- The 109.4 points per game the Trail Blazers score are just 3.8 more points than the 76ers give up (105.6).
- Portland has a 6-4 record when scoring more than 105.6 points.
- Philadelphia is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 109.4 points.
- The 76ers put up an average of 107.9 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 109.1 the Trail Blazers give up.
- When it scores more than 109.1 points, Philadelphia is 6-1.
- Portland's record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 107.9 points.
- This season, the Trail Blazers have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 44.6% of shots the 76ers' opponents have made.
- Portland has a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The 76ers have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.
- Philadelphia has compiled a 9-1 straight up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers scoring leader is CJ McCollum, who averages 20.5 per contest to go with 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
- Portland's leading rebounder is Jusuf Nurkic averaging 11.2 boards per game and its best passer is Damian Lillard and his 8.2 assists per game.
- The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of McCollum, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
- Nurkic is Portland's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Robert Covington leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- The 76ers' Tyrese Maxey racks up enough points (17.8 per game) and assists (4.4 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Andre Drummond is at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard with 10.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 7.3 points and adds 2.2 assists per game.
- Seth Curry is reliable from distance and leads the 76ers with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Drummond's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) pace Philadelphia on defense.
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Suns
L 119-109
Away
11/12/2021
Rockets
W 104-92
Away
11/14/2021
Nuggets
L 124-95
Away
11/15/2021
Raptors
W 118-113
Home
11/17/2021
Bulls
W 112-107
Home
11/20/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/23/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
11/24/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/26/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/29/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/30/2021
Pistons
-
Home
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Bucks
L 118-109
Home
11/11/2021
Raptors
L 115-109
Home
11/13/2021
Pacers
L 118-113
Away
11/16/2021
Jazz
L 120-85
Away
11/18/2021
Nuggets
W 103-89
Away
11/20/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
11/22/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/24/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/27/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
11/29/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/1/2021
Celtics
-
Away