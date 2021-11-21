Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Nov 17, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after Portland defeated Chicago Bulls 112-107 at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (8-8) will try to continue a seven-game home win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (9-7) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. 76ers

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. 76ers

The 109.4 points per game the Trail Blazers score are just 3.8 more points than the 76ers give up (105.6).

Portland has a 6-4 record when scoring more than 105.6 points.

Philadelphia is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 109.4 points.

The 76ers put up an average of 107.9 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 109.1 the Trail Blazers give up.

When it scores more than 109.1 points, Philadelphia is 6-1.

Portland's record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 107.9 points.

This season, the Trail Blazers have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 44.6% of shots the 76ers' opponents have made.

Portland has a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The 76ers have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.

Philadelphia has compiled a 9-1 straight up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The Trail Blazers scoring leader is CJ McCollum, who averages 20.5 per contest to go with 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Portland's leading rebounder is Jusuf Nurkic averaging 11.2 boards per game and its best passer is Damian Lillard and his 8.2 assists per game.

The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of McCollum, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.

Nurkic is Portland's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Robert Covington leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers' Tyrese Maxey racks up enough points (17.8 per game) and assists (4.4 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Andre Drummond is at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard with 10.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 7.3 points and adds 2.2 assists per game.

Seth Curry is reliable from distance and leads the 76ers with 2.3 made threes per game.

Drummond's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) pace Philadelphia on defense.

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Suns L 119-109 Away 11/12/2021 Rockets W 104-92 Away 11/14/2021 Nuggets L 124-95 Away 11/15/2021 Raptors W 118-113 Home 11/17/2021 Bulls W 112-107 Home 11/20/2021 76ers - Home 11/23/2021 Nuggets - Home 11/24/2021 Kings - Away 11/26/2021 Warriors - Away 11/29/2021 Jazz - Away 11/30/2021 Pistons - Home

76ers Upcoming Schedule