Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 17, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after Portland defeated Chicago Bulls 112-107 at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 17, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after Portland defeated Chicago Bulls 112-107 at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (8-8) will try to continue a seven-game home win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (9-7) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. 76ers

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. 76ers

    • The 109.4 points per game the Trail Blazers score are just 3.8 more points than the 76ers give up (105.6).
    • Portland has a 6-4 record when scoring more than 105.6 points.
    • Philadelphia is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 109.4 points.
    • The 76ers put up an average of 107.9 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 109.1 the Trail Blazers give up.
    • When it scores more than 109.1 points, Philadelphia is 6-1.
    • Portland's record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 107.9 points.
    • This season, the Trail Blazers have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 44.6% of shots the 76ers' opponents have made.
    • Portland has a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
    • The 76ers have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.
    • Philadelphia has compiled a 9-1 straight up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The Trail Blazers scoring leader is CJ McCollum, who averages 20.5 per contest to go with 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
    • Portland's leading rebounder is Jusuf Nurkic averaging 11.2 boards per game and its best passer is Damian Lillard and his 8.2 assists per game.
    • The Trail Blazers get the most three-point shooting production out of McCollum, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
    • Nurkic is Portland's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Robert Covington leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • The 76ers' Tyrese Maxey racks up enough points (17.8 per game) and assists (4.4 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Andre Drummond is at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard with 10.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 7.3 points and adds 2.2 assists per game.
    • Seth Curry is reliable from distance and leads the 76ers with 2.3 made threes per game.
    • Drummond's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) pace Philadelphia on defense.

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Suns

    L 119-109

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Rockets

    W 104-92

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Nuggets

    L 124-95

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Raptors

    W 118-113

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Bulls

    W 112-107

    Home

    11/20/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Bucks

    L 118-109

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Raptors

    L 115-109

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Pacers

    L 118-113

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Jazz

    L 120-85

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Nuggets

    W 103-89

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17184218
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Sharks

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17161342
    College Football

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Oregon State

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) is tackled by cornerback Salim Turner-Muhammad (28) during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Oregon State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) rushes against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Arizona State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17190150
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz at Kings

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17075923
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Trail Blazers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17191344
    NHL

    How to Watch Blue Jackets at Golden Knights

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17191412
    NHL

    How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawk

    1 hour ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after Portland defeated Chicago Bulls 112-107 at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy