Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 20, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless (8) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half at Moda Center. The Kings won 124-121. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) go up against the Phoenix Suns (1-1) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Suns

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Suns

    • Last year, the Trail Blazers averaged 6.6 more points per game (116.1) than the Suns gave up (109.5).
    • When Portland totaled more than 109.5 points last season, it went 36-13.
    • When Phoenix allowed fewer than 116.1 points last season, it went 41-8.
    • The Suns put up an average of 115.5 points per game last year, just 1.2 more points than the 114.3 the Trail Blazers gave up to opponents.
    • Phoenix went 31-6 last season when it scored more than 114.3 points.
    • Portland went 26-11 last season when it allowed fewer than 115.5 points.
    • The Trail Blazers made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points lower than the Suns allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
    • In games Portland shot higher than 46.7% from the field, it went 25-6 overall.
    • The Suns shot at a 49.2% clip from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points above the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers averaged.
    • Phoenix went 39-9 when it shot better than 47.3% from the field.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • Damian Lillard scored 28.8 points per game last season to go with 7.5 assists.
    • Robert Covington hauled in an average of 6.7 boards in each contest while scoring 8.5 points per game last season.
    • Lillard knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.1 per contest a season ago.
    • Covington was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker averaged 25.5 points per contest to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season.
    • Deandre Ayton averaged 10.5 boards per game and Chris Paul dished out 8.8 assists per game.
    • Jae Crowder knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Paul averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Ayton collected 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Kings

    L 124-121

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    Suns Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Nuggets

    L 110-98

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Lakers

    W 115-105

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
