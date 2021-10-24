Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) go up against the Phoenix Suns (1-1) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Suns
- Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Moda Center
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Suns
- Last year, the Trail Blazers averaged 6.6 more points per game (116.1) than the Suns gave up (109.5).
- When Portland totaled more than 109.5 points last season, it went 36-13.
- When Phoenix allowed fewer than 116.1 points last season, it went 41-8.
- The Suns put up an average of 115.5 points per game last year, just 1.2 more points than the 114.3 the Trail Blazers gave up to opponents.
- Phoenix went 31-6 last season when it scored more than 114.3 points.
- Portland went 26-11 last season when it allowed fewer than 115.5 points.
- The Trail Blazers made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points lower than the Suns allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- In games Portland shot higher than 46.7% from the field, it went 25-6 overall.
- The Suns shot at a 49.2% clip from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points above the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers averaged.
- Phoenix went 39-9 when it shot better than 47.3% from the field.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard scored 28.8 points per game last season to go with 7.5 assists.
- Robert Covington hauled in an average of 6.7 boards in each contest while scoring 8.5 points per game last season.
- Lillard knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.1 per contest a season ago.
- Covington was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker averaged 25.5 points per contest to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season.
- Deandre Ayton averaged 10.5 boards per game and Chris Paul dished out 8.8 assists per game.
- Jae Crowder knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
- Paul averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Ayton collected 1.2 blocks per contest.
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Kings
L 124-121
Home
10/23/2021
Suns
-
Home
10/25/2021
Clippers
-
Away
10/27/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
10/29/2021
Clippers
-
Home
10/31/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/1/2021
76ers
-
Away
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Nuggets
L 110-98
Home
10/22/2021
Lakers
W 115-105
Away
10/23/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
10/27/2021
Kings
-
Home
10/30/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
11/2/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/4/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/6/2021
Hawks
-
Home
How To Watch
October
23
2021
Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:00
PM/EST
