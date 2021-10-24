Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

Oct 20, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless (8) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half at Moda Center. The Kings won 124-121. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) go up against the Phoenix Suns (1-1) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Suns

Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021

Saturday, October 23, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Suns

Last year, the Trail Blazers averaged 6.6 more points per game (116.1) than the Suns gave up (109.5).

When Portland totaled more than 109.5 points last season, it went 36-13.

When Phoenix allowed fewer than 116.1 points last season, it went 41-8.

The Suns put up an average of 115.5 points per game last year, just 1.2 more points than the 114.3 the Trail Blazers gave up to opponents.

Phoenix went 31-6 last season when it scored more than 114.3 points.

Portland went 26-11 last season when it allowed fewer than 115.5 points.

The Trail Blazers made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points lower than the Suns allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

In games Portland shot higher than 46.7% from the field, it went 25-6 overall.

The Suns shot at a 49.2% clip from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points above the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers averaged.

Phoenix went 39-9 when it shot better than 47.3% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Damian Lillard scored 28.8 points per game last season to go with 7.5 assists.

Robert Covington hauled in an average of 6.7 boards in each contest while scoring 8.5 points per game last season.

Lillard knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.1 per contest a season ago.

Covington was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker averaged 25.5 points per contest to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season.

Deandre Ayton averaged 10.5 boards per game and Chris Paul dished out 8.8 assists per game.

Jae Crowder knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.

Paul averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Ayton collected 1.2 blocks per contest.

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Kings L 124-121 Home 10/23/2021 Suns - Home 10/25/2021 Clippers - Away 10/27/2021 Grizzlies - Home 10/29/2021 Clippers - Home 10/31/2021 Hornets - Away 11/1/2021 76ers - Away

Suns Upcoming Schedule