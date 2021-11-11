Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 8, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shake hands after the game at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (6-3) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (5-6) after winning four home games in a row. The contest begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Suns

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Footprint Center
    Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Suns

    Suns vs Trail Blazers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Suns

    -5.5

    224 points

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Trail Blazers

    • The Suns score just 1.8 more points per game (110.1) than the Trail Blazers give up (108.3).
    • When Phoenix puts up more than 108.3 points, it is 5-0.
    • Portland has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 110.1 points.
    • The Trail Blazers average just 1.0 more point per game (110.2) than the Suns allow (109.2).
    • When it scores more than 109.2 points, Portland is 4-2.
    • Phoenix is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.2 points.
    • The Suns are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank fifth.
    • The Suns average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 2.1 rebounds fewer than the Trail Blazers.
    • The Suns are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 11th.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.8 per contest to go with 6.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
    • JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.2 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 11.3 assists in each contest.
    • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Paul and Mikal Bridges lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Bridges in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • CJ McCollum racks up 21.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Trail Blazers.
    • Portland's leader in rebounds is Jusuf Nurkic with 12.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Damian Lillard with 8.3 per game.
    • McCollum is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
    • Portland's leader in steals is Nurkic (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is McCollum (0.9 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
