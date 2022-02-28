Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (49-12) go up against the Portland Trail Blazers (25-36) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Suns

Key Stats for Suns vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Suns score 113.6 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 112.6 the Trail Blazers give up.
  • When Phoenix totals more than 112.6 points, it is 31-3.
  • When Portland gives up fewer than 113.6 points, it is 22-13.
  • The Trail Blazers' 107.7 points per game are just 1.8 more points than the 105.9 the Suns allow to opponents.
  • Portland has put together a 20-17 record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.
  • Phoenix's record is 35-0 when it allows fewer than 107.7 points.
  • The Suns are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 22nd.
  • The Suns' 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers average per game (10.2).
  • The Trail Blazers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 19th.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 25.6 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
  • JaVale McGee leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 6.9 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 10.7 in each contest.
  • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
  • Paul and McGee lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and McGee in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons racks up 17.1 points and adds 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 15.0 points and adds 2.8 assists per game.
  • Simons is the most prolific from distance for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) pace Portland defensively.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

