How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Suns

As Summer League is in full swing, new faces are starting to turn heads and gain the attention of their respective teams. Jalen Smith and Greg Brown happen to be two players doing exactly that, and they will face off in this Western Conference matchup between the Blazers and the Suns.

Brown and Smith arrived at this moment in different ways, but the goal is to establish themselves as rotational players.

The Phoenix Suns drafted Smith with the 10th pick in the 2020 draft. Deandre Ayton occupied the starting center role, but the team lacked frontcourt depth. Smith wasn’t much help in this area, as he averaged two points in less than six minutes a game during the 27 that he played in. With Smith racking up DNPs during the Suns' finals run, the Milwaukee Bucks exposed this frontcourt weakness on their way to a championship.

Coming into this Summer League, it seems Smith is a point of emphasis for Phoenix. He not only averages 16 points a game but leads the Summer League in average rebounds at 12.7. The team even gave him the ball for the potential game-winner in the opening game versus the Lakers. While the shot didn’t go in, Smith is building up his confidence.

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brown, on the other hand, wasn’t a lottery pick. The Blazers picked him 43rd in the 2021 draft after a disappointing year at Texas. Between NBA veterans Kenneth Faried, Emmanuel Mudiay and Michael Beasley, Brown has emerged as a bright spot for this Portland team. He’s averaged 10 points and some highlight plays to go along as well.

With the Damian Lillard situation up in the air, the Blazers may turn to a young core soon. Look for Brown to be a part of that.

Watch these two go head-to-head at 9 p.m. EST on NBA TV.

Regional restrictions may apply.