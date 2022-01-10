Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Jan 7, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between the Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) and forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (16-25) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (14-24) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Moda Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Kings

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Kings

The Kings score 109.5 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Trail Blazers allow.

Sacramento has an 11-3 record when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Portland has a 10-3 record when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.

The Trail Blazers' 108.8 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 113.9 the Kings allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.9 points, Portland is 7-4.

Sacramento's record is 6-8 when it gives up fewer than 108.8 points.

This season, the Kings have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have hit.

Sacramento is 11-3 when it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points less than the 47.0% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

This season, Portland has an 8-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

The Kings scoring leader is De'Aaron Fox, who averages 21.1 per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Harrison Barnes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 6.2 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.8 in each contest.

The Kings get the most three-point shooting production out of Buddy Hield, who knocks down 3.6 threes per game.

Haliburton is Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Damian Lillard averages 24.0 points and tacks on 7.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.1 rebounds, 13.5 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.

Lillard knocks down 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.

Robert Covington's steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) lead Portland on defense.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/31/2021 Mavericks L 112-96 Home 1/2/2022 Heat W 115-113 Home 1/4/2022 Lakers L 122-114 Away 1/5/2022 Hawks L 108-102 Home 1/7/2022 Nuggets L 121-111 Away 1/9/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 1/10/2022 Cavaliers - Home 1/12/2022 Lakers - Home 1/14/2022 Rockets - Home 1/16/2022 Rockets - Home 1/19/2022 Pistons - Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule