Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (16-25) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (14-24) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Moda Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Kings
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Kings
- The Kings score 109.5 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Trail Blazers allow.
- Sacramento has an 11-3 record when scoring more than 113.3 points.
- Portland has a 10-3 record when giving up fewer than 109.5 points.
- The Trail Blazers' 108.8 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 113.9 the Kings allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.9 points, Portland is 7-4.
- Sacramento's record is 6-8 when it gives up fewer than 108.8 points.
- This season, the Kings have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have hit.
- Sacramento is 11-3 when it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points less than the 47.0% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
- This season, Portland has an 8-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.
Kings Players to Watch
- The Kings scoring leader is De'Aaron Fox, who averages 21.1 per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
- Harrison Barnes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 6.2 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.8 in each contest.
- The Kings get the most three-point shooting production out of Buddy Hield, who knocks down 3.6 threes per game.
- Haliburton is Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard averages 24.0 points and tacks on 7.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.1 rebounds, 13.5 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- Lillard knocks down 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
- Robert Covington's steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) lead Portland on defense.
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/31/2021
Mavericks
L 112-96
Home
1/2/2022
Heat
W 115-113
Home
1/4/2022
Lakers
L 122-114
Away
1/5/2022
Hawks
L 108-102
Home
1/7/2022
Nuggets
L 121-111
Away
1/9/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
1/10/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/12/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/14/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/16/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/19/2022
Pistons
-
Home
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Jazz
L 120-105
Home
12/31/2021
Lakers
L 139-106
Away
1/3/2022
Hawks
W 136-131
Home
1/5/2022
Heat
L 115-109
Home
1/7/2022
Cavaliers
L 114-101
Home
1/9/2022
Kings
-
Home
1/10/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/13/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
1/15/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/17/2022
Magic
-
Away
1/19/2022
Heat
-
Away