Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    • October 21, 2021
    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns forward Abdel Nader (left) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (0-0) face the Sacramento Kings (0-0) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Kings

    • Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
    • Arena: Moda Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Kings

    • Last year, the Trail Blazers scored 116.1 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 117.6 the Kings allowed.
    • Portland had a 30-4 record last season when scoring more than 117.6 points.
    • Sacramento had a 22-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 116.1 points.
    • The Kings' 113.8 points per game last year were only 0.5 fewer points than the 114.3 the Trail Blazers allowed to opponents.
    • Sacramento put together a 19-13 record last season in games it scored more than 114.3 points.
    • Portland went 25-10 last season when it gave up fewer than 113.8 points.
    • The Trail Blazers shot 45.3% from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Kings allowed to opponents.
    • In games Portland shot higher than 48.9% from the field, it went 14-1 overall.
    • The Kings shot at a 48.1% rate from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers averaged.
    • Sacramento went 21-19 when it shot better than 47.3% from the field.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • Damian Lillard scored 28.8 points and distributed 7.5 assists per game last season.
    • Robert Covington grabbed 6.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.5 points a contest.
    • Lillard hit an average of 4.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Covington averaged 1.4 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game last season.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox scored 25.2 points and distributed 7.2 assists per game last season.
    • Richaun Holmes pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 14.3 points a contest.
    • Buddy Hield hit an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Fox averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Holmes notched 1.6 blocks per contest.

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
