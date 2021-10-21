Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (0-0) face the Sacramento Kings (0-0) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Kings
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Kings
- Last year, the Trail Blazers scored 116.1 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 117.6 the Kings allowed.
- Portland had a 30-4 record last season when scoring more than 117.6 points.
- Sacramento had a 22-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 116.1 points.
- The Kings' 113.8 points per game last year were only 0.5 fewer points than the 114.3 the Trail Blazers allowed to opponents.
- Sacramento put together a 19-13 record last season in games it scored more than 114.3 points.
- Portland went 25-10 last season when it gave up fewer than 113.8 points.
- The Trail Blazers shot 45.3% from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Kings allowed to opponents.
- In games Portland shot higher than 48.9% from the field, it went 14-1 overall.
- The Kings shot at a 48.1% rate from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers averaged.
- Sacramento went 21-19 when it shot better than 47.3% from the field.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard scored 28.8 points and distributed 7.5 assists per game last season.
- Robert Covington grabbed 6.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.5 points a contest.
- Lillard hit an average of 4.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Covington averaged 1.4 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game last season.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox scored 25.2 points and distributed 7.2 assists per game last season.
- Richaun Holmes pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 14.3 points a contest.
- Buddy Hield hit an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Fox averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Holmes notched 1.6 blocks per contest.
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Kings
-
Home
10/23/2021
Suns
-
Home
10/25/2021
Clippers
-
Away
10/27/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
10/29/2021
Clippers
-
Home
10/31/2021
Hornets
-
Away
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
10/22/2021
Jazz
-
Home
10/24/2021
Warriors
-
Home
10/27/2021
Suns
-
Away
10/29/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
10/31/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
How To Watch
October
20
2021
Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)