Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

The Portland Trail Blazers (0-0) face the Sacramento Kings (0-0) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Moda Center

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Kings

Last year, the Trail Blazers scored 116.1 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 117.6 the Kings allowed.

Portland had a 30-4 record last season when scoring more than 117.6 points.

Sacramento had a 22-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 116.1 points.

The Kings' 113.8 points per game last year were only 0.5 fewer points than the 114.3 the Trail Blazers allowed to opponents.

Sacramento put together a 19-13 record last season in games it scored more than 114.3 points.

Portland went 25-10 last season when it gave up fewer than 113.8 points.

The Trail Blazers shot 45.3% from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Kings allowed to opponents.

In games Portland shot higher than 48.9% from the field, it went 14-1 overall.

The Kings shot at a 48.1% rate from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers averaged.

Sacramento went 21-19 when it shot better than 47.3% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Damian Lillard scored 28.8 points and distributed 7.5 assists per game last season.

Robert Covington grabbed 6.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.5 points a contest.

Lillard hit an average of 4.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Covington averaged 1.4 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game last season.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox scored 25.2 points and distributed 7.2 assists per game last season.

Richaun Holmes pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 14.3 points a contest.

Buddy Hield hit an average of 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Fox averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Holmes notched 1.6 blocks per contest.

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Kings - Home 10/23/2021 Suns - Home 10/25/2021 Clippers - Away 10/27/2021 Grizzlies - Home 10/29/2021 Clippers - Home 10/31/2021 Hornets - Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule