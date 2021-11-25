Publish date:
How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (6-12) will try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (10-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Kings
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Kings
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Trail Blazers
-2
225.5 points
Key Stats for Kings vs. Trail Blazers
- The Trail Blazers put up 110.4 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 110.6 the Kings allow.
- When Portland scores more than 110.6 points, it is 7-2.
- Sacramento has a 5-8 record when allowing fewer than 110.4 points.
- The Kings put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Trail Blazers give up to opponents (108.7).
- Sacramento is 6-2 when it scores more than 108.7 points.
- Portland's record is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 108.2 points.
- The Trail Blazers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 23rd.
- The Trail Blazers' 10.4 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.3 more rebounds than the Kings pull down per game (10.1).
- The Kings are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 11th.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Trail Blazers is Damian Lillard, who scores 21.8 points and distributes 7.9 assists per game.
- Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, grabbing 10.9 boards per game while also scoring 10.8 points a contest.
- CJ McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Nurkic is Portland's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Robert Covington leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- The Kings' De'Aaron Fox averages enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Richaun Holmes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 9.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.4 points and adds 1.2 assists per game.
- Buddy Hield is reliable from deep and leads the Kings with 4.2 made threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals is Tyrese Haliburton with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.0 per game.
