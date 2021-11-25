Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (6-12) will try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (10-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Kings

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Kings

    Trail Blazers vs Kings Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Trail Blazers

    -2

    225.5 points

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Trail Blazers

    • The Trail Blazers put up 110.4 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 110.6 the Kings allow.
    • When Portland scores more than 110.6 points, it is 7-2.
    • Sacramento has a 5-8 record when allowing fewer than 110.4 points.
    • The Kings put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Trail Blazers give up to opponents (108.7).
    • Sacramento is 6-2 when it scores more than 108.7 points.
    • Portland's record is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 108.2 points.
    • The Trail Blazers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 23rd.
    • The Trail Blazers' 10.4 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.3 more rebounds than the Kings pull down per game (10.1).
    • The Kings are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 11th.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Trail Blazers is Damian Lillard, who scores 21.8 points and distributes 7.9 assists per game.
    • Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, grabbing 10.9 boards per game while also scoring 10.8 points a contest.
    • CJ McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Nurkic is Portland's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Robert Covington leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • The Kings' De'Aaron Fox averages enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Richaun Holmes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 9.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.4 points and adds 1.2 assists per game.
    • Buddy Hield is reliable from deep and leads the Kings with 4.2 made threes per game.
    • Sacramento's leader in steals is Tyrese Haliburton with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Holmes with 1.0 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

