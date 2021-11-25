Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball between Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (6-12) will try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (10-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Kings

Favorite Spread Total Trail Blazers -2 225.5 points

Key Stats for Kings vs. Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers put up 110.4 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 110.6 the Kings allow.

When Portland scores more than 110.6 points, it is 7-2.

Sacramento has a 5-8 record when allowing fewer than 110.4 points.

The Kings put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Trail Blazers give up to opponents (108.7).

Sacramento is 6-2 when it scores more than 108.7 points.

Portland's record is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 108.2 points.

The Trail Blazers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 23rd.

The Trail Blazers' 10.4 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.3 more rebounds than the Kings pull down per game (10.1).

The Kings are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 11th.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Trail Blazers is Damian Lillard, who scores 21.8 points and distributes 7.9 assists per game.

Jusuf Nurkic leads Portland in rebounding, grabbing 10.9 boards per game while also scoring 10.8 points a contest.

CJ McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Nurkic is Portland's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Robert Covington leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch