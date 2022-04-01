How to Watch Trail Blazers at Spurs

The Spurs look to keep their play-in hopes alive when they host the Trail Blazers on Friday night.

The Spurs are playing like their playoffs lives depend on it (and they do) while the Blazers are looking for a breath of fresh air and a game to switch things up. The Spurs have won four of their last five and have a legitimate shot of earning a play-in seed.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KENS – San Antonio, TX)

They hit a speed bump in their last game against the second-best team in the league when San Antonio fell 112-111 to Memphis.

With the win, the Grizzlies clinched the No. 2 seed in the West. but the Spurs played valiantly with Dejounte Murray scoring 33 points. Keldon Johnson had the opportunity for a game-winning shot but just came up short. If they came this close to beating a great Memphis squad, they should be able to handle their business tonight.

These two played not too long ago on March 23 as the Spurs dominated the Trail Blazers 133-96. Murray led San Antonio once again scoring 28 points. Portland has dropped their last five games, including back-to-back against the Rockets. The best shot for them to get this upset is if they have the mentality of the underdog and they have enough drive to try to spoil the Spurs' season.

Will it be enough to stop their skid?

