Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

The San Antonio Spurs (6-13) hope to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (11-11) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Thursday, December 2, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Moda Center

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

The Trail Blazers score 110.4 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 109.0 the Spurs allow.

Portland has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 109.0 points.

San Antonio is 5-5 when giving up fewer than 110.4 points.

The Spurs' 107.2 points per game are just 2.8 fewer points than the 110.0 the Trail Blazers give up to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 110.0 points.

Portland is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.

This season, the Trail Blazers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.

Portland is 6-5 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Spurs are shooting 46.6% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 47.3% the Trail Blazers' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio has compiled a 3-6 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.5 points and distributing 7.8 assists.

Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.8 boards in each contest while scoring 12.5 points per game.

CJ McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Portland steals leader is Nurkic, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robert Covington, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray is atop almost all of the Spurs' leaderboards by collecting 19.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.

Devin Vassell is the top scorer from distance for the Spurs, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Derrick White (1.0 per game).

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/23/2021 Nuggets W 119-100 Home 11/24/2021 Kings L 125-121 Away 11/26/2021 Warriors L 118-103 Away 11/29/2021 Jazz L 129-107 Away 11/30/2021 Pistons W 110-92 Home 12/2/2021 Spurs - Home 12/4/2021 Celtics - Home 12/6/2021 Clippers - Home 12/8/2021 Warriors - Away 12/12/2021 Timberwolves - Home 12/14/2021 Suns - Home

