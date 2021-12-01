Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket pursued by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Antonio Spurs (6-13) hope to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (11-11) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

    • The Trail Blazers score 110.4 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 109.0 the Spurs allow.
    • Portland has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 109.0 points.
    • San Antonio is 5-5 when giving up fewer than 110.4 points.
    • The Spurs' 107.2 points per game are just 2.8 fewer points than the 110.0 the Trail Blazers give up to opponents.
    • San Antonio has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 110.0 points.
    • Portland is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.
    • This season, the Trail Blazers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.
    • Portland is 6-5 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
    • The Spurs are shooting 46.6% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 47.3% the Trail Blazers' opponents have shot this season.
    • San Antonio has compiled a 3-6 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.5 points and distributing 7.8 assists.
    • Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.8 boards in each contest while scoring 12.5 points per game.
    • CJ McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Portland steals leader is Nurkic, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robert Covington, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray is atop almost all of the Spurs' leaderboards by collecting 19.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
    • Devin Vassell is the top scorer from distance for the Spurs, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
    • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Derrick White (1.0 per game).

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Nuggets

    W 119-100

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Kings

    L 125-121

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Warriors

    L 118-103

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Jazz

    L 129-107

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Pistons

    W 110-92

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 115-90

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Suns

    L 115-111

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Hawks

    L 124-106

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Celtics

    W 96-88

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Wizards

    W 116-99

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

