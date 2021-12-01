Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (6-13) hope to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (11-11) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Spurs
- The Trail Blazers score 110.4 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 109.0 the Spurs allow.
- Portland has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 109.0 points.
- San Antonio is 5-5 when giving up fewer than 110.4 points.
- The Spurs' 107.2 points per game are just 2.8 fewer points than the 110.0 the Trail Blazers give up to opponents.
- San Antonio has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 110.0 points.
- Portland is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.
- This season, the Trail Blazers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.
- Portland is 6-5 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Spurs are shooting 46.6% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 47.3% the Trail Blazers' opponents have shot this season.
- San Antonio has compiled a 3-6 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers in points and assists per game, scoring 21.5 points and distributing 7.8 assists.
- Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.8 boards in each contest while scoring 12.5 points per game.
- CJ McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Portland steals leader is Nurkic, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robert Covington, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray is atop almost all of the Spurs' leaderboards by collecting 19.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
- Devin Vassell is the top scorer from distance for the Spurs, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Derrick White (1.0 per game).
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Nuggets
W 119-100
Home
11/24/2021
Kings
L 125-121
Away
11/26/2021
Warriors
L 118-103
Away
11/29/2021
Jazz
L 129-107
Away
11/30/2021
Pistons
W 110-92
Home
12/2/2021
Spurs
-
Home
12/4/2021
Celtics
-
Home
12/6/2021
Clippers
-
Home
12/8/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/12/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/14/2021
Suns
-
Home
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Timberwolves
L 115-90
Away
11/22/2021
Suns
L 115-111
Home
11/24/2021
Hawks
L 124-106
Home
11/26/2021
Celtics
W 96-88
Home
11/29/2021
Wizards
W 116-99
Home
12/2/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/4/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/6/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/7/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/9/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/11/2021
Nuggets
-
Home