Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (28-44) face the Portland Trail Blazers (27-44) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Spurs
- The 112.7 points per game the Spurs score are the same as the Trail Blazers give up.
- San Antonio has a 17-10 record when scoring more than 114.2 points.
- Portland has a 21-10 record when giving up fewer than 112.7 points.
- The Trail Blazers put up 6.2 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Spurs allow (113.6).
- Portland has put together a 15-7 record in games it scores more than 113.6 points.
- San Antonio is 16-5 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.
- The Spurs are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 47.5% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
- San Antonio is 19-12 when it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points below the 47.0% shooting opponents of the Spurs have averaged.
- Portland has put together a 15-11 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.0% from the field.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who puts up 20.8 points per game to go with 9.3 assists.
- Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, grabbing 9.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.5 points a contest.
- Doug McDermott makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Anfernee Simons averages 17.3 points and adds 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- Simons is consistent from distance and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
Pacers
L 119-108
Home
3/14/2022
Timberwolves
L 149-139
Home
3/16/2022
Thunder
W 122-120
Home
3/18/2022
Pelicans
L 124-91
Home
3/20/2022
Warriors
W 110-108
Away
3/23/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
3/26/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/28/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/30/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
4/1/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
4/3/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/14/2022
Hawks
L 122-113
Away
3/16/2022
Knicks
L 128-98
Away
3/18/2022
Nets
L 128-123
Away
3/20/2022
Pacers
L 129-98
Away
3/21/2022
Pistons
W 119-115
Away
3/23/2022
Spurs
-
Home
3/25/2022
Rockets
-
Home
3/26/2022
Rockets
-
Home
3/28/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/30/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
4/1/2022
Spurs
-
Away
