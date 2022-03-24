Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) is fouled as he shoots by San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (28-44) face the Portland Trail Blazers (27-44) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

  • The 112.7 points per game the Spurs score are the same as the Trail Blazers give up.
  • San Antonio has a 17-10 record when scoring more than 114.2 points.
  • Portland has a 21-10 record when giving up fewer than 112.7 points.
  • The Trail Blazers put up 6.2 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Spurs allow (113.6).
  • Portland has put together a 15-7 record in games it scores more than 113.6 points.
  • San Antonio is 16-5 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.
  • The Spurs are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 47.5% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
  • San Antonio is 19-12 when it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.
  • The Trail Blazers have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points below the 47.0% shooting opponents of the Spurs have averaged.
  • Portland has put together a 15-11 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.0% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who puts up 20.8 points per game to go with 9.3 assists.
  • Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, grabbing 9.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.5 points a contest.
  • Doug McDermott makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons averages 17.3 points and adds 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Simons is consistent from distance and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

Pacers

L 119-108

Home

3/14/2022

Timberwolves

L 149-139

Home

3/16/2022

Thunder

W 122-120

Home

3/18/2022

Pelicans

L 124-91

Home

3/20/2022

Warriors

W 110-108

Away

3/23/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

3/26/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/28/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/30/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

4/1/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

4/3/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/14/2022

Hawks

L 122-113

Away

3/16/2022

Knicks

L 128-98

Away

3/18/2022

Nets

L 128-123

Away

3/20/2022

Pacers

L 129-98

Away

3/21/2022

Pistons

W 119-115

Away

3/23/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/25/2022

Rockets

-

Home

3/26/2022

Rockets

-

Home

3/28/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/30/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

4/1/2022

Spurs

-

Away

How To Watch

March
23
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17941364
NBA

