Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) is fouled as he shoots by San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (28-44) face the Portland Trail Blazers (27-44) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

The 112.7 points per game the Spurs score are the same as the Trail Blazers give up.

San Antonio has a 17-10 record when scoring more than 114.2 points.

Portland has a 21-10 record when giving up fewer than 112.7 points.

The Trail Blazers put up 6.2 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Spurs allow (113.6).

Portland has put together a 15-7 record in games it scores more than 113.6 points.

San Antonio is 16-5 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.

The Spurs are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 47.5% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

San Antonio is 19-12 when it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points below the 47.0% shooting opponents of the Spurs have averaged.

Portland has put together a 15-11 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.0% from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who puts up 20.8 points per game to go with 9.3 assists.

Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, grabbing 9.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.5 points a contest.

Doug McDermott makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Anfernee Simons averages 17.3 points and adds 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards in those statistics.

Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.

Simons is consistent from distance and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.1 made threes per game.

Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/12/2022 Pacers L 119-108 Home 3/14/2022 Timberwolves L 149-139 Home 3/16/2022 Thunder W 122-120 Home 3/18/2022 Pelicans L 124-91 Home 3/20/2022 Warriors W 110-108 Away 3/23/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 3/26/2022 Pelicans - Away 3/28/2022 Rockets - Away 3/30/2022 Grizzlies - Home 4/1/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 4/3/2022 Trail Blazers - Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule