Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 30, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots in front of Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-49) aim to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (31-45) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, April 1, 2022 at AT&T Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

  • The 113.0 points per game the Spurs score are the same as the Trail Blazers allow.
  • San Antonio has a 19-10 record when putting up more than 114.9 points.
  • Portland is 21-10 when giving up fewer than 113.0 points.
  • The Trail Blazers score an average of 107.4 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 113.3 the Spurs allow.
  • When it scores more than 113.3 points, Portland is 15-8.
  • San Antonio's record is 18-5 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.
  • The Spurs are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 23rd.
  • The Spurs pull down 11.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 more rebounds than the Trail Blazers average (10.7).
  • The Spurs are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 10th.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 21.2 points and distributing 9.3 assists.
  • Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, pulling down 9.3 boards per game while also scoring 13.5 points a contest.
  • Keldon Johnson leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
  • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Simons is dependable from distance and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) pace Portland on defense.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
