Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (27-49) aim to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (31-45) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, April 1, 2022 at AT&T Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers
- The 113.0 points per game the Spurs score are the same as the Trail Blazers allow.
- San Antonio has a 19-10 record when putting up more than 114.9 points.
- Portland is 21-10 when giving up fewer than 113.0 points.
- The Trail Blazers score an average of 107.4 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 113.3 the Spurs allow.
- When it scores more than 113.3 points, Portland is 15-8.
- San Antonio's record is 18-5 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.
- The Spurs are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 23rd.
- The Spurs pull down 11.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 more rebounds than the Trail Blazers average (10.7).
- The Spurs are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 10th.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs in points and assists per game, scoring 21.2 points and distributing 9.3 assists.
- Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, pulling down 9.3 boards per game while also scoring 13.5 points a contest.
- Keldon Johnson leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- Simons is dependable from distance and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) pace Portland on defense.
How To Watch
April
1
2022
Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)