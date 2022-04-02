How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (27-50) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (32-45) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at AT&T Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers
- The Spurs put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (113.2) than the Trail Blazers allow (115.1).
- San Antonio is 20-9 when scoring more than 115.1 points.
- Portland is 22-13 when giving up fewer than 113.2 points.
- The Trail Blazers' 107.4 points per game are 5.9 fewer points than the 113.3 the Spurs give up.
- Portland is 15-8 when it scores more than 113.3 points.
- San Antonio's record is 18-5 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.
- The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at eighth.
- The Spurs average 11.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 more rebounds than the Trail Blazers pull down per game (10.7).
- The Spurs are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 10th.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 21.2 points and dishes out 9.3 assists per game.
- Jakob Poeltl is San Antonio's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 9.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.4 points per game.
- Keldon Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Anfernee Simons scores 17.3 points and tacks on 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 15.0 points and adds 2.8 assists per game.
- Simons is the most prolific from distance for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Nurkic with 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
How To Watch
April
3
2022
Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)