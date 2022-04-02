Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) congratulates San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-50) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (32-45) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at AT&T Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Spurs put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (113.2) than the Trail Blazers allow (115.1).
  • San Antonio is 20-9 when scoring more than 115.1 points.
  • Portland is 22-13 when giving up fewer than 113.2 points.
  • The Trail Blazers' 107.4 points per game are 5.9 fewer points than the 113.3 the Spurs give up.
  • Portland is 15-8 when it scores more than 113.3 points.
  • San Antonio's record is 18-5 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.
  • The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at eighth.
  • The Spurs average 11.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 more rebounds than the Trail Blazers pull down per game (10.7).
  • The Spurs are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 10th.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 21.2 points and dishes out 9.3 assists per game.
  • Jakob Poeltl is San Antonio's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 9.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.4 points per game.
  • Keldon Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • Murray is San Antonio's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Poeltl leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons scores 17.3 points and tacks on 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 15.0 points and adds 2.8 assists per game.
  • Simons is the most prolific from distance for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Nurkic with 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
