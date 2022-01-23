Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (22-21) face the Portland Trail Blazers (19-26) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Raptors

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Raptors

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -8.5 214.5 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Trail Blazers

The 106.8 points per game the Raptors average are 5.4 fewer points than the Trail Blazers give up (112.2).

Toronto has a 12-3 record when putting up more than 112.2 points.

Portland is 12-3 when giving up fewer than 106.8 points.

The Trail Blazers score an average of 108.3 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 105.9 the Raptors give up.

When it scores more than 105.9 points, Portland is 14-13.

Toronto's record is 18-9 when it allows fewer than 108.3 points.

The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 15th.

The Raptors average 13.5 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Trail Blazers by 3.4 rebounds per contest.

The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at first.

Raptors Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 21.8 points and dishes out 6.9 assists per game.

Scottie Barnes is Toronto's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.9 boards in each contest while scoring 14.8 points per game.

VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch