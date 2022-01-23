Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (22-21) face the Portland Trail Blazers (19-26) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Raptors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Raptors
-8.5
214.5 points
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Trail Blazers
- The 106.8 points per game the Raptors average are 5.4 fewer points than the Trail Blazers give up (112.2).
- Toronto has a 12-3 record when putting up more than 112.2 points.
- Portland is 12-3 when giving up fewer than 106.8 points.
- The Trail Blazers score an average of 108.3 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 105.9 the Raptors give up.
- When it scores more than 105.9 points, Portland is 14-13.
- Toronto's record is 18-9 when it allows fewer than 108.3 points.
- The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 15th.
- The Raptors average 13.5 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Trail Blazers by 3.4 rebounds per contest.
- The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at first.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 21.8 points and dishes out 6.9 assists per game.
- Scottie Barnes is Toronto's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.9 boards in each contest while scoring 14.8 points per game.
- VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Norman Powell puts up 18.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Trail Blazers.
- The Portland leaders in rebounding and assists are Jusuf Nurkic with 10.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.3 points and 2.8 assists per game) and Anfernee Simons with 3.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).
- Simons averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
- Robert Covington's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (1.3 blocks per game) pace Portland defensively.
