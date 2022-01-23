Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (22-21) face the Portland Trail Blazers (19-26) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Raptors

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Raptors

Raptors vs Trail Blazers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Raptors

-8.5

214.5 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Trail Blazers

  • The 106.8 points per game the Raptors average are 5.4 fewer points than the Trail Blazers give up (112.2).
  • Toronto has a 12-3 record when putting up more than 112.2 points.
  • Portland is 12-3 when giving up fewer than 106.8 points.
  • The Trail Blazers score an average of 108.3 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 105.9 the Raptors give up.
  • When it scores more than 105.9 points, Portland is 14-13.
  • Toronto's record is 18-9 when it allows fewer than 108.3 points.
  • The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 15th.
  • The Raptors average 13.5 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Trail Blazers by 3.4 rebounds per contest.
  • The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at first.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 21.8 points and dishes out 6.9 assists per game.
  • Scottie Barnes is Toronto's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.9 boards in each contest while scoring 14.8 points per game.
  • VanVleet leads the Raptors in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Chris Boucher, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Norman Powell puts up 18.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Trail Blazers.
  • The Portland leaders in rebounding and assists are Jusuf Nurkic with 10.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.3 points and 2.8 assists per game) and Anfernee Simons with 3.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).
  • Simons averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
  • Robert Covington's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (1.3 blocks per game) pace Portland defensively.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

joel embiid 76ers
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Spurs

1 minute ago
USATSI_17204632
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Hornets

1 minute ago
Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

31 minutes ago
USATSI_16932592
NFL

How to Watch Bills at Chiefs

31 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) drives the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers vs. Heat

1 hour ago
USATSI_17449446
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Magic

1 hour ago
Jan 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) is guarded by Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Raptors

1 hour ago
Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy