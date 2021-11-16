How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (6-8) will host the Toronto Raptors (7-7) after winning five home games in a row. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 15, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Raptors
- The Trail Blazers put up 108.6 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 104.3 the Raptors give up.
- Portland is 5-4 when scoring more than 104.3 points.
- Toronto is 5-4 when giving up fewer than 108.6 points.
- The Raptors score only 3.6 fewer points per game (105.4) than the Trail Blazers give up to opponents (109.0).
- When it scores more than 109.0 points, Toronto is 5-1.
- Portland has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.4 points.
- This season, the Trail Blazers have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Raptors' opponents have made.
- Portland is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Raptors have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points less than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.
- Toronto is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers scoring leader is CJ McCollum, who averages 20.7 per contest to go with 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
- Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.9 per game, while Damian Lillard is its best passer, distributing 8.1 assists in each contest.
- McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Nurkic is Portland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Nassir Little leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors' Fred VanVleet racks up enough points (19.7 per game) and assists (7.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Precious Achiuwa's stat line of 8.7 rebounds, 7.5 points and 1.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
- VanVleet is the most prolific from deep for the Raptors, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 2.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Achiuwa with 0.8 per game.
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Lakers
W 105-90
Home
11/9/2021
Clippers
L 117-109
Away
11/10/2021
Suns
L 119-109
Away
11/12/2021
Rockets
W 104-92
Away
11/14/2021
Nuggets
L 124-95
Away
11/15/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/17/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/20/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/23/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
11/24/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/26/2021
Warriors
-
Away
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/5/2021
Cavaliers
L 102-101
Home
11/7/2021
Nets
L 116-103
Home
11/10/2021
Celtics
L 104-88
Away
11/11/2021
76ers
W 115-109
Away
11/13/2021
Pistons
L 127-121
Home
11/15/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
11/18/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/19/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/21/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/24/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/26/2021
Pacers
-
Away