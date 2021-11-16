Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) passes the ball between Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) and guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (6-8) will host the Toronto Raptors (7-7) after winning five home games in a row. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 15, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Raptors

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Raptors

    • The Trail Blazers put up 108.6 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 104.3 the Raptors give up.
    • Portland is 5-4 when scoring more than 104.3 points.
    • Toronto is 5-4 when giving up fewer than 108.6 points.
    • The Raptors score only 3.6 fewer points per game (105.4) than the Trail Blazers give up to opponents (109.0).
    • When it scores more than 109.0 points, Toronto is 5-1.
    • Portland has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.4 points.
    • This season, the Trail Blazers have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Raptors' opponents have made.
    • Portland is 3-4 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
    • The Raptors have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points less than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.
    • Toronto is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The Trail Blazers scoring leader is CJ McCollum, who averages 20.7 per contest to go with 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
    • Jusuf Nurkic is Portland's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.9 per game, while Damian Lillard is its best passer, distributing 8.1 assists in each contest.
    • McCollum leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Nurkic is Portland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Nassir Little leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The Raptors' Fred VanVleet racks up enough points (19.7 per game) and assists (7.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Precious Achiuwa's stat line of 8.7 rebounds, 7.5 points and 1.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
    • VanVleet is the most prolific from deep for the Raptors, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
    • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 2.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Achiuwa with 0.8 per game.

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Lakers

    W 105-90

    Home

    11/9/2021

    Clippers

    L 117-109

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Suns

    L 119-109

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Rockets

    W 104-92

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Nuggets

    L 124-95

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/5/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 102-101

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Nets

    L 116-103

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Celtics

    L 104-88

    Away

    11/11/2021

    76ers

    W 115-109

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Pistons

    L 127-121

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

