Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a 3-pointer as Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) watches during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 26, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a 3-pointer as Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) watches during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (10-10) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Utah Jazz (13-7) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

    Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

    Jazz vs Trail Blazers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Jazz

    -7.5

    223 points

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

    • The 112.3 points per game the Jazz score are only 2.3 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (110.0).
    • When Utah puts up more than 110.0 points, it is 8-2.
    • Portland is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 112.3 points.
    • The Trail Blazers put up an average of 110.6 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 103.3 the Jazz allow.
    • Portland is 10-6 when it scores more than 103.3 points.
    • Utah's record is 12-3 when it allows fewer than 110.6 points.
    • The Trail Blazers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at sixth.
    • The Jazz's 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers pull down per game (10.4).
    • The Jazz are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 13th.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 22.8 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
    • Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.5 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.
    • Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard racks up enough points (22.0 per game) and assists (7.9 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.9 rebounds, 12.0 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
    • CJ McCollum averages 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
    • Portland's leader in steals is Nurkic with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Robert Covington with 1.1 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 23, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Jackson State Tigers center Jayveous McKinnis (11) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Jackson State vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Louis vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Anaheim, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) shoots against Saint Josephs Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) during the second half of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Longwood vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Davidson vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) drives past West Virginia Mountaineers forward Dimon Carrigan (5) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mason Madsen (45) drives on Presbyterian Blue Hose guard Rayshon Harrison (0) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Presbyterian Blue Hose At Cincinnati Bearcats 15
    College Basketball

    Presbyterian vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Syracuse Orange forward Cole Swider (21) looks to shoot as Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Indiana vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) celebrates with Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) during the second half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tarleton State at Gonzaga

    24 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy