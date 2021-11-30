Nov 26, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a 3-pointer as Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) watches during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (10-10) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Utah Jazz (13-7) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -7.5 223 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

The 112.3 points per game the Jazz score are only 2.3 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (110.0).

When Utah puts up more than 110.0 points, it is 8-2.

Portland is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 112.3 points.

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 110.6 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 103.3 the Jazz allow.

Portland is 10-6 when it scores more than 103.3 points.

Utah's record is 12-3 when it allows fewer than 110.6 points.

The Trail Blazers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at sixth.

The Jazz's 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers pull down per game (10.4).

The Jazz are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 13th.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 22.8 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.5 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.

Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch