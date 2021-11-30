Publish date:
How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (10-10) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Utah Jazz (13-7) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jazz
-7.5
223 points
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers
- The 112.3 points per game the Jazz score are only 2.3 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (110.0).
- When Utah puts up more than 110.0 points, it is 8-2.
- Portland is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 112.3 points.
- The Trail Blazers put up an average of 110.6 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 103.3 the Jazz allow.
- Portland is 10-6 when it scores more than 103.3 points.
- Utah's record is 12-3 when it allows fewer than 110.6 points.
- The Trail Blazers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at sixth.
- The Jazz's 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers pull down per game (10.4).
- The Jazz are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 13th.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, tallying 22.8 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
- Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.5 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.3 assists per game.
- Mitchell leads the Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard racks up enough points (22.0 per game) and assists (7.9 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.9 rebounds, 12.0 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- CJ McCollum averages 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
- Portland's leader in steals is Nurkic with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Robert Covington with 1.1 per game.
How To Watch
November
29
2021
Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)