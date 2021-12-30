How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (24-9) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (13-20) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz
- The 115.8 points per game the Jazz average are just 4.1 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (111.7).
- Utah has a 17-3 record when putting up more than 111.7 points.
- Portland has a 12-8 record when giving up fewer than 115.8 points.
- The Trail Blazers score just 2.8 more points per game (108.4) than the Jazz give up to opponents (105.6).
- When it scores more than 105.6 points, Portland is 10-10.
- Utah is 19-3 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.
- The Jazz make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- Utah is 14-2 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
- Portland is 8-12 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 14.9 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.3 assists in each contest.
- The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
- The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard's points (23.9 per game) and assists (7.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 13.3 points and tacks on 2.4 assists per game.
- Lillard is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Robert Covington is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Wizards
L 109-103
Home
12/20/2021
Hornets
W 112-102
Home
12/23/2021
Timberwolves
W 128-116
Home
12/25/2021
Mavericks
W 120-116
Home
12/27/2021
Spurs
W 110-104
Away
12/29/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/31/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/1/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/3/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
1/5/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
1/7/2022
Raptors
-
Away
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Grizzlies
L 113-103
Home
12/17/2021
Hornets
W 125-116
Home
12/19/2021
Grizzlies
W 105-100
Away
12/21/2021
Pelicans
L 111-97
Away
12/27/2021
Mavericks
L 132-117
Home
12/29/2021
Jazz
-
Home
12/31/2021
Lakers
-
Away
1/3/2022
Hawks
-
Home
1/5/2022
Heat
-
Home
1/7/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/9/2022
Kings
-
Home