    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 27, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) shoots the ball as Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) and small forward Tony Snell (17) defend during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Jazz (24-9) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (13-20) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

    • The 115.8 points per game the Jazz average are just 4.1 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (111.7).
    • Utah has a 17-3 record when putting up more than 111.7 points.
    • Portland has a 12-8 record when giving up fewer than 115.8 points.
    • The Trail Blazers score just 2.8 more points per game (108.4) than the Jazz give up to opponents (105.6).
    • When it scores more than 105.6 points, Portland is 10-10.
    • Utah is 19-3 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.
    • The Jazz make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
    • Utah is 14-2 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
    • Portland is 8-12 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.
    • Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 14.9 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.3 assists in each contest.
    • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
    • The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • Damian Lillard's points (23.9 per game) and assists (7.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
    • Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 13.3 points and tacks on 2.4 assists per game.
    • Lillard is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
    • Robert Covington is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/18/2021

    Wizards

    L 109-103

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Hornets

    W 112-102

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 128-116

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Mavericks

    W 120-116

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Spurs

    W 110-104

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 113-103

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Hornets

    W 125-116

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 105-100

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pelicans

    L 111-97

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Mavericks

    L 132-117

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Heat

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Kings

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

