Dec 27, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) shoots the ball as Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) and small forward Tony Snell (17) defend during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (24-9) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (13-20) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

The 115.8 points per game the Jazz average are just 4.1 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (111.7).

Utah has a 17-3 record when putting up more than 111.7 points.

Portland has a 12-8 record when giving up fewer than 115.8 points.

The Trail Blazers score just 2.8 more points per game (108.4) than the Jazz give up to opponents (105.6).

When it scores more than 105.6 points, Portland is 10-10.

Utah is 19-3 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.

The Jazz make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Utah is 14-2 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

Portland is 8-12 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, grabbing 14.9 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.3 assists in each contest.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.

The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Damian Lillard's points (23.9 per game) and assists (7.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.

Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 13.3 points and tacks on 2.4 assists per game.

Lillard is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.2 threes per game.

Robert Covington is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Wizards L 109-103 Home 12/20/2021 Hornets W 112-102 Home 12/23/2021 Timberwolves W 128-116 Home 12/25/2021 Mavericks W 120-116 Home 12/27/2021 Spurs W 110-104 Away 12/29/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 12/31/2021 Timberwolves - Home 1/1/2022 Warriors - Home 1/3/2022 Pelicans - Away 1/5/2022 Nuggets - Away 1/7/2022 Raptors - Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule