Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

The Utah Jazz (40-24) hope to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (25-39) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Vivint Arena

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -19.5 221.5 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

The Jazz score 113.6 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 113.2 the Trail Blazers give up.

Utah is 28-5 when scoring more than 113.2 points.

Portland has a 22-13 record when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.

The Trail Blazers score an average of 107.2 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow.

Portland has put together a 19-14 record in games it scores more than 107.6 points.

Utah has a 29-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.

The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fifth.

The Jazz's 10.5 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.4 more rebounds than the Trail Blazers pull down per game (10.1).

The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 11th.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.7 points and distributing 5.4 assists.

Utah's best rebounder is Rudy Gobert, who averages 14.8 boards per game in addition to his 15.6 PPG average.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.

The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch