Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (40-24) hope to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (25-39) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Jazz

-19.5

221.5 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Jazz score 113.6 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 113.2 the Trail Blazers give up.
  • Utah is 28-5 when scoring more than 113.2 points.
  • Portland has a 22-13 record when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.
  • The Trail Blazers score an average of 107.2 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow.
  • Portland has put together a 19-14 record in games it scores more than 107.6 points.
  • Utah has a 29-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.
  • The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fifth.
  • The Jazz's 10.5 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.4 more rebounds than the Trail Blazers pull down per game (10.1).
  • The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 11th.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.7 points and distributing 5.4 assists.
  • Utah's best rebounder is Rudy Gobert, who averages 14.8 boards per game in addition to his 15.6 PPG average.
  • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.
  • The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • The Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons puts up enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Simons is dependable from three-point range and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Nurkic with 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17777164
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch the Mountain West Championship Colorado State vs UNLV in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_17778196
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Kings

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_17857629
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Jazz

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) fouls Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) drives in between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Members of the Virginia Tech Hokies bench wear pink shoes to honor breast cancer awareness during the game against the Boston College Eagles at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

UNLV vs. Colorado State: MWC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17836918
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Quarterfinal: Cruz Azul vs. CF Montreal

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy