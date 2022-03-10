Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (40-24) hope to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (25-39) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jazz
-19.5
221.5 points
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers
- The Jazz score 113.6 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 113.2 the Trail Blazers give up.
- Utah is 28-5 when scoring more than 113.2 points.
- Portland has a 22-13 record when giving up fewer than 113.6 points.
- The Trail Blazers score an average of 107.2 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 107.6 the Jazz allow.
- Portland has put together a 19-14 record in games it scores more than 107.6 points.
- Utah has a 29-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fifth.
- The Jazz's 10.5 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.4 more rebounds than the Trail Blazers pull down per game (10.1).
- The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 11th.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.7 points and distributing 5.4 assists.
- Utah's best rebounder is Rudy Gobert, who averages 14.8 boards per game in addition to his 15.6 PPG average.
- The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.
- The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons puts up enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- Simons is dependable from three-point range and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Nurkic with 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
How To Watch
March
9
2022
Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)