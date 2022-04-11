Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (48-33) will attempt to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (27-54) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Moda Center. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

  • The 113.6 points per game the Jazz score are the same as the Trail Blazers allow.
  • When Utah puts up more than 115.2 points, it is 31-4.
  • When Portland allows fewer than 113.6 points, it is 22-15.
  • The Trail Blazers score an average of 106.6 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 107.9 the Jazz allow to opponents.
  • Portland is 21-18 when it scores more than 107.9 points.
  • Utah is 32-6 when it allows fewer than 106.6 points.
  • This season, the Jazz have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have made.
  • In games Utah shoots higher than 47.9% from the field, it is 28-6 overall.
  • This season, Portland has a 19-19 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.4% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.9 per contest to go with 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
  • Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.7 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.4 assists per game.
  • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
  • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Ben McLemore leads the Trail Blazers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 10.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.
  • McLemore is dependable from distance and leads the Trail Blazers with 2.4 made threes per game.
  • McLemore is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 0.6 steals per game and 0.2 blocks per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/31/2022

Lakers

W 122-109

Home

4/2/2022

Warriors

L 111-107

Away

4/5/2022

Grizzlies

W 121-115

Home

4/6/2022

Thunder

W 137-101

Home

4/8/2022

Suns

L 111-105

Home

4/10/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/1/2022

Spurs

L 130-111

Away

4/3/2022

Spurs

L 113-92

Away

4/5/2022

Thunder

L 98-94

Away

4/7/2022

Pelicans

L 127-94

Away

4/8/2022

Mavericks

L 128-78

Away

4/10/2022

Jazz

-

Home

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
