Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (48-33) will attempt to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (27-54) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Moda Center. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz
- The 113.6 points per game the Jazz score are the same as the Trail Blazers allow.
- When Utah puts up more than 115.2 points, it is 31-4.
- When Portland allows fewer than 113.6 points, it is 22-15.
- The Trail Blazers score an average of 106.6 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 107.9 the Jazz allow to opponents.
- Portland is 21-18 when it scores more than 107.9 points.
- Utah is 32-6 when it allows fewer than 106.6 points.
- This season, the Jazz have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have made.
- In games Utah shoots higher than 47.9% from the field, it is 28-6 overall.
- This season, Portland has a 19-19 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.4% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz scoring leader is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 25.9 per contest to go with 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
- Utah's leading rebounder is Rudy Gobert averaging 14.7 boards per game and its best passer is Mike Conley and his 5.4 assists per game.
- Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Ben McLemore leads the Trail Blazers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 10.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.
- McLemore is dependable from distance and leads the Trail Blazers with 2.4 made threes per game.
- McLemore is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 0.6 steals per game and 0.2 blocks per game.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/31/2022
Lakers
W 122-109
Home
4/2/2022
Warriors
L 111-107
Away
4/5/2022
Grizzlies
W 121-115
Home
4/6/2022
Thunder
W 137-101
Home
4/8/2022
Suns
L 111-105
Home
4/10/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/1/2022
Spurs
L 130-111
Away
4/3/2022
Spurs
L 113-92
Away
4/5/2022
Thunder
L 98-94
Away
4/7/2022
Pelicans
L 127-94
Away
4/8/2022
Mavericks
L 128-78
Away
4/10/2022
Jazz
-
Home
How To Watch
April
10
2022
Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:30
PM/EST
