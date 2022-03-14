How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Hawks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Trail Blazers look to keep developing their new roster, while Trae Young will look to keep willing the Atlanta Hawks to victory on Monday.

The Atlanta Hawks leapfrogged the Charlotte Hornets and are now in the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. That's good enough for a play-in spot, but you know Atlanta is looking for more. With Kevin Durant back for the eighth-seeded Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta can't pass by opportunities like tonight's home game against Portland.

How to Watch: Portland Trail Blazers at Atlanta Hawks

Game Date: March 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream Portland Trail Blazers at Atlanta Hawks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Their rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Bucks a couple of games ago didn't turn out the way the Hawks wanted, but Atlanta rebounded nicely against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Hawks were clutch late in the game, as Trae Young led the way with 27 points to hold off the Clippers in a 112-106 win. What was even more impressive from Young was last night when he scored 47 points to carry Atlanta to a three-point victory over Indiana. 

Portland is coming off a clutch win that should give it some momentum heading to Atlanta. Before their last game against Washington, the Trail Blazers had lost six in a row. Josh Hart was the surprise hero against the Wizards, as he scored a career-high 44 points in the 128-118 win. 

Hart seems to be fitting in well on his new team since coming over in the big trade that sent CJ McCollum to New Orleans. Hart has been a bright side in this Portland rebuild.

