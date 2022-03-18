How to Watch Trail Blazers at Nets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday evening, the Trail Blazers are set to take on the Nets in an intriguing NBA matchup.

With the 2021-22 NBA regular season coming close to a finish, teams are ramping up for the start of the playoffs. On Friday night, there will be quite a few intriguing games to watch. One of those matchups will feature the Trail Blazers traveling to Brooklyn to face off against the Nets.

How to Watch the Portland Trail Blazers at Brooklyn Nets Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream the Portland Trail Blazers at Brooklyn Nets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's game, the Trail Blazers are 26-42 and are not going to get into the Western Conference playoff picture. Despite that fact, the young roster has been fighting and will not go down easily. Last time out, the Trail Blazers ended up losing to the Knicks by a final score of 128-98 and will be looking to rebound.

On the other side of the court, the Nets are 36-34 and are starting to turn things up a notch with the playoffs coming up quickly. Despite Kyrie Irving remaining ineligible, Kevin Durant will be tough to beat for any team. Brooklyn is coming off of a tough 113-111 loss against the Mavericks in their last game.

This should be a fun game to watch. Even though the Nets are heavily favored to win this game, no one should count out the Trail Blazers. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

