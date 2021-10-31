How to Watch Trail Blazers at Hornets

One of the surprising teams early in the season has been the red-hot Hornets, who will host the Blazers on Sunday in an interesting early-season NBA matchup.

The Trail Blazers (3-2) started off the season with some rough losses and the same ole' middling defense but have seemed to turn a corner on that end over the last two games.

The Hornets (4-2), however, are the darlings of the young NBA season with young star LaMelo Ball making highlight-reel plays, the No. 1 offense in the league and a wave of talented young athletes.

The headlines go to Ball, but the improvement and production of Miles Bridges to start the season has been fantastic:

On any given night, Ball (17.3 points, 6.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds) looks like a future MVP candidate and potential All-NBA guard. It is truly remarkable the way he sees the court and can lead this team, but his inconsistency is still there.

In wins, Ball is averaging 18.3 points. 5.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. In losses, his numbers drop to 15.5 points, 7.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds with zero overall steals.

What makes this Hornets team so good is the play of wings Bridges and Gordon Hayward. They are putting up 44.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on nearly 50/40/90 splits. Bridges has made a gigantic leap on the offensive end, that if sustainable, is easily All-Star worthy and could make this team a serious contender in the Eastern Conference.

For the Blazers, if the defense can just find its way to the middle the team can be a real contender in the Western Conference.

The Blazers and new head coach Chauncey Billups are focusing on Damian Lillard as a playmaker. More players are eating, with CJ McCollum averaging career-highs in points and shot attempts (24.2 and 19.6). Lillard is also shooting less per game, 17.8 shots than he has in seven years.

