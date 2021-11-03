How to Watch Trail Blazers at Cavaliers

Cleveland tries to move above .500 but has to get past Portland first.

The Cavaliers (4-4) will host the Trail Blazers (3-4) on Wednesday in a cross-conference contest.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Cleveland comes into this game after beating the Hornets on Monday. Six Cavaliers players are averaging double-digit points, led by Collin Sexton with 17.3.

The biggest story for Cleveland has been rookie Evan Mobley, who is leading the team in minutes. Mobley is averaging 13.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, and the team's big front court of Mobley and Jarrett Allen appears to be working. Cleveland will be without Kevin Love, who is in the league's health and safety protocols.

Portland sits under .500 so far, struggling in the early going of the Chauncey Billups era. That includes losses in the team's last two games.

Damian Lillard is averaging 18.6 PPG, the lowest mark of his career, in large part because he's shooting 34.9% from the field. Lillard will bounce back, but his poor start has the Blazers in a rocky spot.

CJ McCollum leads Portland in scoring at 23.7 PPG, while Jusuf Nurkić is the leading rebounder at 12.0 RPG.

