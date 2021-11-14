How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets

The Trail Blazers will travel to Denver for an intriguing matchup against the Nuggets on Sunday night.

On Sunday, there is another good slate of NBA games on the schedule. One of the more interesting matchups will come when the Trail Blazers hit the road to take on the Nuggets in Denver.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets Today:

Game Date: Nov. 14th, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

So far this season, the Trail Blazers have had issues putting everything together and finding consistency. They enter this game with a 6-7 record and are fresh off of a 104-92 win over the Rockets. In that win, Portland was led by Damian Lillard with 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

On the other side, the Nuggets have compiled an 8-4 record this season without star point guard Jamal Murray. They ended up beating the Hawks 105-96 in their last matchup. Denver was led by Nikola Jokić, who scored 22 points to go along with 19 rebounds and 10 assists.

Both of these teams are loaded with star power, but the Nuggets are favored to win this game. Until the Trail Blazers can play at a high level of consistently, they will not be viewed as legitimate NBA Finals contenders.

