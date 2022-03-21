How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pistons

The Detroit Pistons aim to even the season series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

This season started off with the Blazers (26-44) looking to make the playoffs again for the ninth time in a row, while their opponents, the Pistons (19-52), were simply looking to build around a new young core. It has been a nightmare season for Portland and first-year head coach Chauncey Billups, while Detroit has to be excited about what its future holds with future star Cade Cunningham.

Saddiq Bey went for a career-high 51 points against the Magic in Detroit’s last win. The Pistons are starting to come together as a team.

The development for Detroit this season has been terrific with a potential rookie of the year and second and third players growing around Cunningham.

In fact, the team has gone 7-7 in its, last 14 games showing how the team has grown and come together over the long haul of a season.

During this 14 game stretch, the team is averaging 110.6 points per game and giving up 111.6 points to opponents. Both are significant improvements to what it did in the first 57 games of the season, scoring 102.4 PPG and giving up 112.6 points to opponents.

Cunningham is averaging 21.5 points, 6.3 assists and 7.4 rebounds, while Bey is up to 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists during this stretch.

With another Top 10 pick in their future, this Pistons team is using this season to prepare for many playoff seasons to come.

