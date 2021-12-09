How to Watch Trail Blazers at Warriors

Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Trail Blazers look to end their three-game losing streak on Wednesday night but it won't come easy against the scorching Warriors.
    Author:

    There is a lot going on with the Trail Blazers to say the very least. Let's start on the court first. They've lost their last three games all at home and have lost four straight road games. That includes their last meeting against the Warriors in which Golden State won 118-103. Then, Portland has had at least five players listed day-to-day or out, including CJ McCollum and Ben McLemore. 

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors:

    Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

    Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Now off the court, they just let go of their president of basketball operations and GM Neil Olshey. Then Damian Lillard underwent a procedure to ease pain in his abdomen, but he may be ready to return to the lineup this weekend. 

    That is on top of reports that he wants to play with Ben Simmons, that he is frustrated with head coach Chauncey Billups and that he wants a contract extension after the season. If that doesn't happen, is it possible that one of the best players in franchise history could walk? 

    The shorthanded Blazers are double-digit underdogs to the Warriors tonight, but if they somehow get a win, it will help settle the whirlwind of stories even for just a moment. It will be an uphill battle, though, as the Warriors have only lost four games this season. Stephen Curry once again looks like the league's most valuable player.  

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    celtics jayson tatum
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Clippers

    34 seconds ago
    stephen curry
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Warriors

    30 minutes ago
    sacramento kings
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Kings

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the a free throw against the USC Trojans in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. USC won 63-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Weber State at Washington State

    30 minutes ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fresno State at San Francisco

    30 minutes ago
    arizona basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wyoming at Arizona

    30 minutes ago
    cal basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Idaho State at Cal

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    40 minutes ago
    soccer fans
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch Mexico vs. Chile International Friendly

    40 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy