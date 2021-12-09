How to Watch Trail Blazers at Warriors

The Trail Blazers look to end their three-game losing streak on Wednesday night but it won't come easy against the scorching Warriors.

There is a lot going on with the Trail Blazers to say the very least. Let's start on the court first. They've lost their last three games all at home and have lost four straight road games. That includes their last meeting against the Warriors in which Golden State won 118-103. Then, Portland has had at least five players listed day-to-day or out, including CJ McCollum and Ben McLemore.

Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Now off the court, they just let go of their president of basketball operations and GM Neil Olshey. Then Damian Lillard underwent a procedure to ease pain in his abdomen, but he may be ready to return to the lineup this weekend.

That is on top of reports that he wants to play with Ben Simmons, that he is frustrated with head coach Chauncey Billups and that he wants a contract extension after the season. If that doesn't happen, is it possible that one of the best players in franchise history could walk?

The shorthanded Blazers are double-digit underdogs to the Warriors tonight, but if they somehow get a win, it will help settle the whirlwind of stories even for just a moment. It will be an uphill battle, though, as the Warriors have only lost four games this season. Stephen Curry once again looks like the league's most valuable player.

