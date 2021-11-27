How to Watch Trail Blazers at Warriors

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday night in NBA action, the Trail Blazers and Warriors are set to square off in a very intriguing battle.
    The 2021-22 NBA season will continue Friday night with quite a few intriguing matchups. One of the most interesting will come between the Trail Blazers and Warriors at Golden State. This game is must-watch basketball for any fan who loves the game.

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

    Live stream the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors game on fuboTV: Start your 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Trail Blazers have had some consistency issues, but they are slowly figuring things out. They come into this matchup with a solid 10-9 record. Unfortunately, in their last game they came up short against the Kings by a final score of 125-121. 

    On the other side of the court, the Warriors are currently the best team in the NBA. Ahead of this matchup, Golden State sports a 16-2 record. The Warriors knocked off the 76ers in their last game by a final score of 116-96.

    Both of these teams are expected to be playoff contenders in the Western Conference. Damian Lillard going up against Stephen Curry is always a matchup that fans should tune in to watch. 

    Make sure to watch this one to see who comes out on top.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    NBA

