How to Watch Trail Blazers at Warriors

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue Friday night with quite a few intriguing matchups. One of the most interesting will come between the Trail Blazers and Warriors at Golden State. This game is must-watch basketball for any fan who loves the game.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

So far this season, the Trail Blazers have had some consistency issues, but they are slowly figuring things out. They come into this matchup with a solid 10-9 record. Unfortunately, in their last game they came up short against the Kings by a final score of 125-121.

On the other side of the court, the Warriors are currently the best team in the NBA. Ahead of this matchup, Golden State sports a 16-2 record. The Warriors knocked off the 76ers in their last game by a final score of 116-96.

Both of these teams are expected to be playoff contenders in the Western Conference. Damian Lillard going up against Stephen Curry is always a matchup that fans should tune in to watch.

