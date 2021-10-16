How to Watch Trail Blazers at Warriors

The Warriors, undefeated so far in the preseason, host the Trail Blazers in the final NBA preseason game for both teams.

The Warriors enter Friday's preseason finale against the Trail Blazers with a perfect 4–0 record.

Stars like Golden State's Stephen Curry and Draymond Green and Portland's Damian Lillard are likely to get breaks in Friday's game, but key contributors like Golden State's Jordan Poole and Portland's Anfernee Simons will take the court.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors:

Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Watch Trail Blazers at Warriors online with fuboTV:

The Warriors have been led by a dynamic trio: Curry, Green and Poole (23.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game).

The Warriors will be without Klay Thompson to start the season, but if Poole is playing at the level he has show in the preseason, he will help pick up the slack.

Poole will contribute to a team led by the scoring of Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the playmaking of Green and the depth provided by veterans and young legs, which could make Golden State a legitimate Western Conference contender.

For the Trail Blazers, this game will provide a test for new head coach Chauncey Billups, who is looking to build his roster around Lillard.

