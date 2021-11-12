How to Watch Trail Blazers at Rockets

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday evening, the Trail Blazers will hit the road for an intriguing matchup against the Rockets in Houston.
    One of the more interesting matchups on Friday will come between the Trail Blazers and Rockets in Houston. The Rockets have good young talent on the court, and the Trail Blazers are trying to figure out how to get their season back on track.

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

    Live Stream Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Portland has struggled to find itself so far this season and enters this matchup with a 5-7 record. Damian Lillard has struggled a bit to begin the year but did score 28 points to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists in Portland's loss against the Suns. There is no question the Trail Blazers have talent, but they need to put everything together.

    On the other side, the Rockets are looking to develop a lot of young talent. That young talent starts with No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green, who has looked strong this season. Green scored 23 points in the Rockets 112-104 loss to the Pistons in Houston's last matchup.

