How to Watch Trail Blazers at Clippers

Monday's slate of NBA games ends with Paul George and the Clippers clashing with Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers in a must-watch duel.

The Clippers (0–2) are the best team without a win so far this season heading into their home game Monday against the Trail Blazers (1–1).

Their season started with a last-second loss to a Warriors team that looks ready for a Conference Finals run, followed by a close loss to a Grizzlies team that is no longer on the rise but has arrived. The margin of defeat in both losses combined was eight points.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers:

Game Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Has anyone played better than Paul George to start this season? He is averaging 35.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals through two games.

George is putting up those numbers without Kawhi Leonard, who is recovering from offseason knee surgery.

The Trail Blazers boast the best offense in the NBA (127.5 points per game) but a mediocre defense (114.5 points allowed per game).

They have utilized Damian Lillard as a playmaker and C.J. McCollum as the secondary scorer. With Lillard setting up his teammates and averaging a career-high in assists (9.5) and with McCollum pacing the scoring, the offense has rolled so far.

